Narwal Earns Great Place To Work® Certification, Recognizing its Outstanding Workplace Culture

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal, a leading data, cloud & automation company disrupting the tech landscape and a proud innovator in providing exceptional IT services, is thrilled to announce that the company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the year Dec 2023 - Dec 24. This prestigious recognition, awarded by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, further solidifies Narwal's commitment to fostering a positive work environment for its employees.

Great Place To Work® is renowned for its expertise in assessing workplace culture, surveying over 100 million employees worldwide since its inception in 1992. By analyzing deep insights gathered, they have defined what makes a great workplace: trust. Utilizing their employee survey platform, Great Place To Work® empowers leaders with the crucial feedback, real-time reporting, and insights necessary for making strategic people decisions.

"This isn't just an award; it's a reflection of the passion, collaboration, and dedication that make Narwal truly special," says Raj Kanuparthi, CEO of Narwal. "Every team member, from our visionary leaders to our relentless support staff, plays a vital role in shaping our unique and positive culture."

Notably, Amit Sahoo, Head Human Resource at Narwal, shared his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to receive the Great Place To Work® certification. This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to foster a workplace environment that values and empowers our employees. We believe that a positive work culture not only brings out the best in our team but also positively impacts the experience of our clients and partners."

Nanda Padmaraju, COO at Narwal, also expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Being certified as a Great Place To Work® reaffirms our commitment to nurturing a supportive and collaborative environment. This achievement wouldn't have been possible without the dedication, talent, and passion of our exceptional team members. We are proud of this recognition and will continue our journey of creating an inclusive workplace that fosters innovation, growth, and happiness."

In India, where Narwal is headquartered, Great Place To Work® partners with over 1400 organizations annually across more than 22 industries, assisting them in building High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures aimed at delivering sustained business results. With a vast community of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc., Great Place To Work® and its partners are dedicated to creating a unified vision of making India a great workplace for all.

The Institute's extensive research highlights that great workplaces are characterized by exceptional leadership, consistent employee experiences, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations prioritize providing a consistent experience to all employees, regardless of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders embrace the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all, serving as role models for all.

About Narwal:

Narwal, with its Global Delivery Model, strategically expands its reach across North America, the United Kingdom, and an offshore development center in India. Consistently surpassing expectations, Narwal has achieved remarkable triple-digit growth rates year after year, earning accolades such as Inc. 5000, Best IT Services Company, Best Data Technology Company, and Partner of the Year with Tricentis.

