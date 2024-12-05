Nasscom Foundation concludes the 3rd edition of TechForGood Awards 2024, powered by CGI to recognize innovations driving social impact

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasscom Foundation successfully concluded its 3rd edition of the TechForGood Awards 2024, powered by CGI. Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), these awards celebrated innovations that leverage technology to address critical societal challenges in areas like healthcare, education, skilling, climate action, and more.

Since its inception in 2020, the TechForGood Awards has been a platform to recognize and inspire organizations and individuals creating social-impact-driven innovations. By celebrating these trailblazers, the awards amplify their voices and motivate others to embrace the path of change. This is the essence of Nasscom Foundation's TechForGood Awards—to spotlight those transforming challenges into opportunities and driving meaningful impact where it matters most.

This year, out of the 244 applications received, 16 winners were honored across 10 categories spanning three segments: For-Profits, Not-for-Profits, and Corporates/Corporate Foundations. Additionally, 2 Jury Awards were presented for a women-led initiative and an SDG champion, along with 3 Jury Special Mentions. The awards were conferred by a panel of 9 esteemed jury members—visionaries dedicated to recognizing impactful social innovators and inspiring others to drive meaningful change.

Rostow Ravanan, Chairperson, Nasscom Foundation, said "The 3rd edition of the TechForGood Awards 2024, powered by CGI showcased the remarkable efforts and incredible innovation of organizations and individuals who are leveraging technology to drive meaningful social change. These awards are a testament to the transformative potential of tech-driven solutions in addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time. We are proud to honor the winners who are not only creating a positive impact today but also paving the way for a more inclusive and sustainable future."

Adding to this, Rakesh Aerath, President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI, emphasized the importance of technology in creating positive social impact, stating, "In today's rapidly evolving world, the growth of a society hinges on how effectively its people harness technology to learn, grow, and adapt swiftly. The TechForGood awards offer a platform to celebrate and acknowledge the visionary individuals, firms, and organizations leveraging technology to address tangible challenges and improve our world. CGI is proud to support these applicants for their innovative spirit and dedication to creating sustainable solutions for a better future."

The award winners in their respective categories include:

Segment Category Name of the Organization Segment A - For-Profit AI for Social Good Aumsat Technologies LLP Cybersecurity Fortytwo42 Technology Innovations Private Limited Education Assetgro Fintech Private Limited (StockGro) Environmental Sustainability Trinano Technologies Private Limited Healthtech Forus Health Private Limited Modha Technologies Inclusion & Accessibility Sunbots Innovations LLP Segment B - Not-for-Profit AI for Social Good Youth 4 Jobs Foundation Project Tech4Dev - {Impact Foundation(India)} Cybersecurity Missing Link Trust Education Akshara Foundation Skills Development Network (Wadhwani Foundation) Healthtech Savitribai Phule Mahila Ekatma Samaj Mandal Aurangabad Inclusion & Accessibility ZMQ Development Livelihood Platform Commons Foundation Public and Private Collaboration ARMMAN (Advancing Reduction in Mortality and Morbidity of Mothers, Children and Neonates) Segment C - Corporates Corporate for Social Impact One 97 Communications Private Limited Public and Private Collaboration Edelweiss Life Insurance Company Limited Tech Volunteering Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Limited Jury award Women-Led Tech Initiative Dr. Aparna Hegde from ARMMAN (Advancing Reduction in Mortality and Morbidity of Mothers, Children and Neonates) SDG Champion Award Modha Technologies

India is experiencing a transformative wave of technology-driven social innovation, with change makers leading the charge toward a more inclusive and sustainable future. Supported by the private sector and government, these innovators are bridging the gap between advanced technology and underserved communities, ensuring the benefits of the digital revolution reach every corner of the country. By fostering collaboration, investing in resources, and scaling innovative solutions, there is immense potential to address critical societal challenges through social innovation to shape a brighter future for all.

The TechForGood Awards 2024 have showcased the incredible potential of technology to drive change, inspiring others to think creatively and act boldly. Together, through innovation and partnership, we can build a world where technology empowers, uplifts, and transforms lives, leaving no one behind.

About Nasscom Foundation:

Established in 2001, Nasscom Foundation has been witness to the transformative power of technology for the last 20 years. Part of the Nasscom ecosystem, we are the only neutral not-for-profit organization representing the Indian tech industry. We remain rooted to our core philosophy of TechForGood, where our efforts are focused on unlocking the power of technology by creating access and opportunity for those who need it the most. We work on helping people and institutions transform the way they tackle social and economic challenges through technology. We have five key areas of intervention - Digital Literacy, Skilling and Employability, Women Entrepreneurship, Scaling Social Innovation and Empowering NGO Ecosystem.