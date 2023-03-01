National Comprehensive Cancer Network Updates Annual Conference with New In-Person Venue, Hybrid Format, Expert-Led Sessions, Highlighted Research Perspectives, and Small-Group Conversations

Annual conference featuring more than a thousand worldwide oncology professionals will present new research findings, latest NCCN Guidelines updates, and best practices achieving quality cancer care delivery, in Orlando March 31—April 2, 2023.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced the NCCN 2023 Annual Conference will debut a new hybrid format, including in-person events at a new venue. This marks the first time in three years that this premier oncology meeting will be held in-person, and the first-ever time at the Orlando World Center Marriott, starting on March 31.

NCCN 2023 Annual Conference will present new research findings, latest NCCN Guidelines updates, and best practices for achieving quality cancer care delivery, in Orlando and online March 31--April 2, 2023. Visit NCCN.org/conference.

"We've heard from many people who learn better by being in the 'room where it happens,'" said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "This format allows for a different kind of focus, makes it easier to ask questions, and provides space for the types of hallway conversations that advance networking and education. At the same time, we are building on our experience with virtual events over the past few years and applying it to keep this conference accessible to everybody everywhere."

The NCCN Annual Conference is held every year to ensure members of interprofessional oncology care teams—including physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician associates, pharmacists, and other relevant health care professionals—have the knowledge and skills necessary to apply the latest standards of oncology care and stay current on recent updates. More than 30 educational sessions will provide information to help attendees review new, emerging, and novel therapeutic agents, treatment strategies, and clinical trials data, and apply these findings to improve patient care. Plenary sessions will address important and timely issues affecting delivery of oncology care to patients with cancer and cancer survivors, including addressing unique needs of LGBTQ+ people with cancer, retaining high-value staff during the current landscape, and reducing the toll from cancer treatment-related fatigue and other quality-of-life issues.

"The emergence of new biomarkers and advances in molecular profiling, imaging and radiation techniques, surgical procedures, and new immunotherapeutic agents and other drugs is rapidly changing the oncology landscape, making it more complex than ever, but providing patients and providers with expanded options," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "We're happy to provide this opportunity to learn about the evidence that underpins any updates to the NCCN Guidelines, and the chance to interact directly with the experts responsible for those recommendations. Attendees can return to their patients knowing they are up to date on the latest management strategies to help patients achieve the best possible outcomes."

The NCCN 2023 Annual Conference will also feature more than 100 abstract poster presentations featuring original research data in a variety of oncology-related categories, including:

Best Practices in Implementation and Use of Clinical Practice Guidelines

Bioinformatics/Information Technology Sciences

Clinical and Pre-Clinical Oncology

Correlative/Genomic

Epidemiology/Risks/Prevention

Outcomes and Health Services

Quality Improvement

The posters include topics such as CAR T, Stem Cell Transplantation, Treatment Utilization Trends, Opioid Prescribing Trends, e-Cigarettes, Disparities, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

"The poster session presented by the NCCN Oncology Research Program is outstanding this year, both in terms of the rigor of the research being presented, and the meaningful impact it will have on patients' lives," said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, NCCN. "I'm excited to hear these investigators dig even deeper into their findings during the oral poster presentations and the in-person poster presentations."

There are several events planned to enhance the in-person experience, including a new "Follow the Experts" guided tour through dozens of poster abstracts showcasing cutting-edge research on cancer treatment and delivery. New "Continue the Conversation" sessions will provide small group settings where in-person attendees can directly connect with the speakers themselves for more informal discussions about topics presented during the conference. The opening night reception is one of many opportunities for networking in a relaxed, engaging environment. A live exhibit hall includes information on patient advocacy and reimbursement, along with special showcase presentations. All in-person attendees will also have full access to the virtual platform.

Physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physician associates, and case managers who complete these sessions in-person or online are eligible for continuing education credits through various accreditation agencies.

Visit NCCN.org/conference to view the full agenda and register. There is also more information about the NCCN 2023 Nursing Program: Advancing Oncology Nursing, NCCN 2023 Fellows Program: New Horizons in Quality Cancer Care, and the NCCN Academy For Excellence and Leadership in Oncology, all taking place on March 30, 2023 for unique audiences in conjunction with the conference.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009750/NCCN_2023_Annual_Conference.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/441768/NCCN_Logo.jpg

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network