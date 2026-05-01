Natixis CIB Expands in India with the Establishment of GIFT City Branch

MUMBAI, India, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, (Natixis CIB) today announced that it has opened a branch in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

This marks a significant milestone in the bank's long-term strategy to strengthen its presence in India and the wider Asia Pacific region. The GIFT City branch will enable Natixis CIB to drive growth, broaden international diversification, and enhance client servicing capabilities in India.

The branch will be led by Pranav Vyas, Head of Natixis IFSC Banking Unit (IBU), GIFT City. With over 23 years of banking experience, Pranav brings with him a wealth of expertise in building a successful entity in GIFT City. He has a deep knowledge of the Indian market and extensive experience expanding a business franchise in India. He reports to Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Country Manager, Singapore, and Head of South East and South Asia, Natixis CIB.

Bruno Le Saint, CEO, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Natixis CIB, said: "Establishing our new branch in GIFT City is an important step in delivering our Asia Pacific expansion strategy and deepening our regional presence. It reinforces our ability to serve key clients in this fast-growing and strategic market."

Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Country Manager, Singapore, and Head of South East and South Asia Natixis CIB, added: "The new branch will focus on providing high-value, tailored financing solutions which will support Indian clients with global ambitions, whilst also connecting international clients with India's vibrant and growing financial market. We are pleased to welcome Pranav Vyas as Head of Natixis IBU, GIFT City, who, as an experienced and strategic leader, will further strengthen the development of our India business. "

Natixis CIB's branch in GIFT City offers foreign currency-denominated structured products and finance, spanning energy and commodities, infrastructure, aviation, and export financing which includes External Commercial Borrowings. It caters to corporate and institutional clients. In line with operational needs and regulatory frameworks, Natixis CIB plans to scale the branch in tandem with business growth. It is grateful to the Indian government and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for the opportunity.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in close to 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

cib.natixis.com

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