Nava Announces US$ 50 Million Buyback Proceeds from Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Singapore

Nava to receive US$ 50 Million as buy back proceeds from its Singapore Subsidiary, equivalent to around Rs. 450 crore

Singapore Subsidiary valued at US$ 1.26 Billion

Nava continues to hold 100% stake post buy-back

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Ltd. ("the Company") announced today that its Board accepted the proposal of buyback from Nava Global Pte Ltd., Singapore, ("NG") its wholly-owned subsidiary.

NG, having considered its financial position, dividend distribution policy, capital commitments and cash flows, has decided to utilize the surplus cash to the extent of USD 50 Million for buyback of shares from the Company.

Strategic Rationale:

The buyback will achieve the following for Nava:

Part monetisation of Nava's investment in NG

Efficient utilisation of accumulated free reserves of NG

Augmenting liquidity to pursue new acquisitions and new/ongoing projects.

The buyback consideration was determined based on an independent fair equity value of NG at USD 1.26 Billion.

Summary of buyback transaction:

Quantum of buyback: 99,20,635 equity shares out of 249,743,731 shares of One Dollar each held by Nava in NG, comprising 16,870 shares of S$ 1 each and 249,726,861 shares of US$ 1 each. The buyback price is US$5.04 per share against Book value of US$ 1.20 per share, based on an independent fair equity value of US$1.26 Billion. The total consideration for Nava Ltd, is US$ 50 Million, equivalent to around Rs. 450 crore, (calculated at an exchange rate of Rs. 90 per US$, subject to change). The consideration, after historical cost of investment for 99,20,635 shares of Rs. 48.33 crore (computed on a FIFO basis), would be subjected to long term capital gains tax in the hands of Nava Ltd. There is no impact on voting rights of the Company in NG or in any downstream subsidiaries, post buy-back.

Management Commentary:

Ashwin Devineni, Managing Director and CEO, commented:

"This transaction underscores our focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation. By unlocking capital from a mature subsidiary and redeploying it in line with our strategic priorities, we are improving capital efficiency, optimising returns, and enhancing shareholder value, while maintaining the financial strength and growth prospects of our businesses."

About Nava Limited

Founded in 1972, Nava Limited is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare, and commercial agriculture. As one of India's leading ferroalloy producers, Nava also operates Zambia's largest mine-to-mouth power plant. Expanding its global presence, Nava is investing in commercial agriculture in Zambia and in healthcare in Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.navalimited.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Mr. VSN Raju

Company Secretary and Vice President

Nava Limited

Tel: +91-4023403501 / +91-4067283333

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Ms. Lisa Rufus G.

Phone: +91-9154240656

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854361/Nava_Limited_Logo.jpg