Navi Finserv convenes close to 200 financial sector leaders at the 3rd Navi Lenders Summit 2026

Strengthens partnerships with close to ₹16,000 crore raised since April 2025 across diversified instruments

MUMBAI, India, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navi Finserv Limited successfully hosted the third edition of its flagship industry forum, the Navi Lenders Summit 2026, bringing together close to 200 senior leaders from banks, NBFCs, mutual funds, family offices, and other financial institutions, along with representatives from rating agencies, bureaus, and ecosystem partners. The summit reinforced Navi Finserv's position as a trusted and technology-driven partner within India's evolving credit ecosystem.

Held in Mumbai this year, the full-day summit featured strategic discussions on macro credit markets, capital flows, risk discipline, and the next phase of growth in digital lending. The summit saw participation from distinguished leaders, including Mr. Paritosh Mathur, Head WB - IDFC First Bank; Mr. Vineet Bhatnagar, Country Head - PhillipCapital India & Middle East; Mr. Ananda Bhoumik, MD & Chief Analytical Officer - India Ratings; Ganesh Sankaran, Head WSB - IndusInd Bank; Ms. Anuradha Choudhury, MD, Head - Financial Institutions, India, Corporate Banking, Citi India; and Dr. T. Bijoy Idicheriah, Senior Journalist and former Communications Consultant - Reserve Bank of India, who shared perspectives on the structural shifts shaping India's lending landscape and the way ahead.

During the summit, Navi Finserv also showcased its technology-first operating model, including proprietary underwriting, risk management, and collections platforms developed in-house. These demonstrations highlighted how data science, automation, and digital infrastructure are enabling faster decision-making, improved asset quality, and scalable customer experiences.

Since April 2025, Navi Finserv has successfully raised close to ₹16,000 crore across multiple instruments, including Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), Commercial Papers (CPs), Term Loans, Securitisation, Direct Assignment and Co-Lending Arrangements, further strengthening its diversified capital base.

Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Bansal, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Navi Group, said: "As India's credit ecosystem evolves, the ability to scale responsibly with strong risk discipline, technology depth, and aligned capital partners, becomes increasingly important. We are grateful to our partners for the trust they have placed in Navi Finserv and for being part of this journey. Platforms like the Lenders Summit allow us to exchange perspectives, strengthen alignment, and collectively build for the next phase of growth."

Abhishek Dwivedi, MD and CEO, Navi Finserv, added: "The Navi Lenders Summit is an important platform for transparent engagement with our partners and stakeholders. Over the past year, we have continued to strengthen our underwriting models, collections capabilities, and capital partnerships while maintaining a sharp focus on sustainability and asset quality. We remain committed to scaling responsibly and creating long-term value for our partners and customers."

About Navi Finserv:

Navi Finserv is an NBFC registered with RBI and categorized as an 'NBFC-middle layer' pursuant to Scale Based Regulations and a wholly owned subsidiary of Navi Limited (formerly Navi Technologies Limited).

Navi Limited (formerly known as Navi Technologies Limited) is a digital-first financial services company on a mission to make finance simple for every Indian. As one of India's fastest-growing financial destinations, Navi offers an easy-to-access suite of financial services (directly and through partners) including loans, insurance, mutual funds, and UPI payments.

With millions of users across the country, Navi combines in-house technology with deep consumer insight to create financial solutions that are intuitive, accessible, and reliable. Navi serves customers across their financial journeys with a single, integrated experience.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Navi is committed to building a modern financial destination that is built on transparency, speed, and trust.