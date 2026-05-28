Navi UPI's 'Hurrypur SOCIAL' Sparks Cricket Craze in Bengaluru, Draws 500+ Fans for Key Qualifier

Church Street SOCIAL turned into a mini-Hurrypur with creators, cricket aficionados, and an interactive experience centered around the speed of digital payments

BENGALURU, India, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing Hurrypur Campaign and its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as its Official Payments Partner for the T20 Season, Navi UPI brought its world of Hurrypur right here to Bengaluru in an impressive takeover of Church Street SOCIAL. The takeover saw more than 500 attendees turn out for the one-of-a-kind event, which featured creators, cricket fans, and the vibrant community of Bengaluru coming together.

Bengaluru's Church Street SOCIAL gets Navi UPI's 'Hurrypur' takeover

The entire venue was completely transformed to give people an experience of what it's like to be in Hurrypur- a world known for its speed. This was reflected through various elements, ranging from the branding, experiential zones with activities like live face painting, on the spot photo printing, treasure hunts, and more!

Several notable personalities and creators like Avanish Hegde, Harshith Chajjed (Cricket Matchas), Nitin Zequria, and Andrew Wilson also made an appearance during the event, making the experience even more interactive for fans.

During the night, guests indulged in a series of cricket-related contests and giveaways amid a full-fledged Hurrypur experience. Thus, the brand continued its campaign from digital spaces to the streets of Bengaluru for its first-ever live event in the city.

Navi UPI's ongoing Hurrypur campaign, which saw similar success last year, continued to expand its universe with this integrated activation event in Bengaluru.

Event Highlights:

More than 500 people witnessed the event

The entire Church Street SOCIAL turned into a Hurrypur universe

Interactions and engagements with creators

Game, contest, and giveaway sessions related to cricket

Immersive brand experience celebrating speed and seamless digital payments

About Navi

Navi Limited (formerly known as Navi Technologies Limited) is a digital-first financial services company on a mission to make finance simple for every Indian. As one of India's fastest-growing financial destinations, Navi offers an easy-to-access suite of financial services (directly and through partners) including loans, insurance, mutual funds, and UPI payments.

With millions of users across the country, Navi combines in-house technology with deep consumer insight to create financial solutions that are intuitive, accessible, and reliable. Navi serves customers across their financial journeys with a single, integrated experience.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Navi is committed to building a modern financial destination that is built on transparency, speed, and trust. For more information, visit: https://navi.com

RSVP and Media Contact:

Meghna Neogy

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989443/Navi_UPI_Hurrypur.jpg