Navia Markets Launches Free Wheelchair Distribution Initiative

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navia Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Navia Markets Ltd., has announced the launch of its latest initiative, 'Wheels That Change Lives' a compassionate program dedicated to providing free wheelchairs to individuals in need.

This initiative aims to enhance mobility, independence, and quality of life for differently-abled individuals who face both physical and financial barriers.

Empowering Movement, Dignity & Inclusion

Through this ongoing program, Navia Cares will distribute wheelchairs every month to selected beneficiaries across Chennai and nearby districts.

The initiative underlines Navia's commitment to building an inclusive and empathetic society where every person has the opportunity to move freely and live with dignity.

"We believe that every act of care has the power to transform lives," said S. K. Hozefa, CEO of Navia Markets Ltd. "At Navia Cares, nurturing the wellness of our society is not just a responsibility, it's a purpose that drives us. With this initiative, we take another step toward a future built on compassion, inclusion, and shared growth."

Navia Cares has already created meaningful change through its earlier CSR project, 'Spreading Smiles Through Laptops,' which provided free laptops to underprivileged students, helping them pursue education and digital learning.

With Wheels That Change Lives program, Navia Cares takes the next step from empowering learning to empowering living.

Future Vision

Navia Cares plans to expand this initiative, reaching more beneficiaries and supporting a broader set of inclusion-driven causes.

The organization aims to continue uplifting communities through focused programs in health, education, and empowerment, building a future where compassion drives progress.

Beneficiaries or their family members can apply for a free wheelchair through the Navia Cares website or by submitting the Google Form available on Navia's official CSR blog.

Register here: https://forms.gle/2WVA4bVkqyqF1qSw7

This initiative encourages everyone to spread awareness and share this opportunity with those who may benefit most.

About Navia Markets Ltd.

Founded in 1983, Navia Markets Ltd. is a leading Indian financial services company with a legacy of trust, technology, and transparency.

The company recently launched the Navia All-in-1 Trade & Invest App, a next-generation zero brokerage trading and investing platform designed to simplify investing for all.

Through its CSR wing, Navia Cares, the company continues to champion causes that promote education, health, and inclusivity, striving to build a compassionate and empowered society.

Learn more:

Navia Cares: https://navia.co.in/cares

Contact Information

For Queries:

Navia Markets Ltd.

Ganga Griha, 4th & 5th Floor, No.9, Nungambakkam High Road, Chennai – 600 034

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.navia.co.in

Disclaimer

Submission of the application form does not guarantee the receipt of a wheelchair. All applications will be reviewed carefully, and final decisions regarding allocations will rest solely with Navia Markets Ltd. The company reserves the right to accept or reject any application without assigning reasons.

This initiative is part of Navia Cares, Navia Markets CSR program, aimed exclusively at community welfare. Navia does not solicit or require beneficiaries to open any trading, demat, or investment accounts.

It is a pure goodwill initiative, free from commercial intent or obligation.

All personal data shared will be treated with strict confidentiality and used only for verification and selection purposes related to this program. No information will be used for marketing or promotional activities.

