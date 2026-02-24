Navneet AI and IIT Gandhinagar Announce Landmark MoU to Strengthen AI Education in India

~ MoU has been announced at the IndiaAI 2026 Summit in Delhi; Navneet reinforces its responsible AI commitment with structured AI training and national innovation initiatives~

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Navneet Education announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar to establish a strong academic–industry collaboration in Artificial Intelligence education. The MoU has been executed at the IndiaAI 2026 Summit in Delhi.

Harshil Gala, President, CBSE & EdTech with Professor Amit Arora, Associate Professor, IIT Gandhinagar

This partnership creates a structured framework to promote AI literacy in schools through teacher training, student outreach, curriculum credentialing, and innovation-led programs. As a long-standing education leader with a teacher-first philosophy, Navneet has taken a decisive step to bridge the AI capability gap by ensuring teachers are equipped before classrooms transform.

Navneet AI currently reaches 500+ schools and 2,000+ teachers across 14 states.

The partnership will focus on five key pillars, bringing together industry with academia to make AI learning more practical and accessible for schools across India.

1. Teacher Upliftment and AI Capability Building

Under this partnership of IIT Gandhinagar & Navneet, there would be virtual AI training sessions for school teachers, delivered by IIT Gandhinagar faculty and nominated experts. The focus will be on simplifying AI concepts, building practical understanding, and exposing teachers to emerging career opportunities in the AI ecosystem.

2. Credentialing AI Educational Content

Navneet will author and publish AI-related books and learning material for school education. Experts from IIT Gandhinagar will review and credential the pedagogy, academic accuracy, and conceptual framework of the content.

Additionally, there would be a dedicated IIT Gandhinagar Corner, where the institute will share expert viewpoints and academic insights, adding credibility and depth to the learning material.

3. Student Outreach

The collaboration also includes annual virtual AI training program for students from Grades 3rd to 10th, delivered by IIT Gandhinagar students. This will give a platform for young minds to take their first steps toward becoming responsible AI creators and innovators.

4. Navneet Product Labs for AI & Automation

A true industry–academia collaboration, where Navneet will open LIVE business problem statements to students of IIT Gandhinagar. Industry mentors from Navneet will guide students through the problem-solving journey and focus on automating complex processes using AI and related technologies.

5. National Hackathon

The partners will also jointly organize a national-level AI hackathon for students. The hackathon will aim to transform students from passive consumers of technology into active creators of AI-driven solutions.

Mr. Harshil Gala, President, CBSE & EdTech, says, "Artificial Intelligence is becoming an essential skill for the future. Through this MoU with IIT Gandhinagar, we are taking a meaningful step toward making AI education structured, credible and practical for schools. As a teacher-first brand, we believe real transformation begins by empowering educators. By combining academic excellence with classroom reach, we aim to equip teachers and students with the right foundation to confidently engage with emerging technologies."

Prof. Amit Prashant, Dean External Relations, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar said, "This collaboration reflects our belief that AI education must begin early and be rooted in strong fundamentals. By working with Navneet AI, we look forward to sharing our academic expertise with teachers and students and contributing to the development of responsible and informed future innovators."

With this MoU Navneet reinforces its commitment to nation-building through school education. By bringing together classroom reach and academic depth, the partnership sets a strong foundation for responsible AI learning in India's schools and strengthens the role of teachers at the centre of technological progress.

Navneet Education Limited

Navneet Education Limited is a leading company in India's education sector, known for its extensive catalogue of educational materials. Founded by Gala Group in 1959; Navneet has been India's most loved educational content provider. It also manufactures stationery, general books and children's books in multiple Indian and foreign languages making it a dominant player in the field of publishing.

It provides resources such as Navneet Digests, comprehensive workbooks, and Navneet 21 Most Likely Question Sets, which have been relied upon by teachers and students in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other regions for decades.

The company develops tools to support educators, including Navneet AI that enables teachers to create interactive quizzes, homework assignments, PPTs, flashcards, summaries, and other materials to enhance classroom engagement and lesson delivery. Through such initiatives, Navneet Education integrates traditional educational content with modern technology.

