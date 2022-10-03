Navneeth Sulakhe joins Innoviti as Senior VP Human Resource Management

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviti - one of India's largest Collaborative Commerce platform has brought in Navneeth Sulakhe as its new Senior Vice President of Human Resources, to help further the vision of building a strong team to drive innovation. Mr. Sulakhe comes with over two decades of experience as a strategic and innovative HR leader. In his most recent assignment, he was Head HR at Chai Point. His prior assignments were with Landmark Retail and Reliance Retail in HR leadership positions. At Innoviti, he will be working on making HR a strategic foundation for the company.

Navneeth Sulakhe, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Innoviti

Navneeth comes with a diverse background spread across a plethora of industries and is known to bring a unique perspective along with his strong belief in building a work culture. He has supported companies and top executives to translate business vision into sustainable HR practices that enable performance, agility, productivity, innovation, profitability, and engagement.

Speaking about his new appointment, Navneeth said, "I am excited to be a part of Innoviti. I look forward to further enhancing the high performance, people-driven culture at Innoviti to ensure we achieve greater milestones"

Commenting on the new hire, Rajeev Agrawal, Founder and CEO said, "We drive the highest levels of customer satisfaction in our industry as evident from our net negative churn and best throughput metrics in the industry. This would not be possible without a super-excited team that loves to do what they do and does it exceedingly well too! We are excited to have Navneeth join us to further strengthen our culture of excellence."

Innoviti has recently got RBI's in-principle nod to operate as a payment aggregator that helps businesses to grow faster with lesser efforts by turning payment transactions into new and unique purchase tools that urge consumers to buy better products and more products. Innoviti processes digital purchases of Rs. 75,000 Cr. annually across 2000+ cities.

About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

https://www.innoviti.com

Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is one of India's largest provider of Collaborative Commerce Platforms, helping diverse businesses such as banks, product brands, and merchants, partner to acquire consumers together. The platform helps these businesses turn payment transactions into attractive purchase tools delivered right at the retail point of sale, urging consumers to buy better products and more products. The company has a dominant share of >70% in providing such purchase solutions to the leading enterprises of India, managing over 8Bn$ of annual purchases. Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Catamaran Ventures, Panthera Growth Partners, Singapore and Alumni Ventures are investors in the company. The company has four patents, including one US patent and is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award, Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award and Deloitte Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award in 2020. Innoviti is the only Indian payments SaaS company to be awarded the coveted SOC3 seal of excellence for adherence to principles of trust in privacy, security, confidentiality, availability, and processing of transactions. The company is Great Place to Work certified and strives to create a workplace where people can learn more to earn more.­

