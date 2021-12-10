Nayara Energy bags the prestigious CSR Campaign of the Year Award at 'Platts 23rd Annual Global Energy Awards Summit'

Demonstrating its continued efforts towards providing sustainable agricultural solutions, in 2019, Nayara Energy joined hands with the Government of Gujarat in a public-private partnership with an endeavor towards water resource development across 11000 hectares in the region, over the next few years and create innovative solutions in agricultural practices. In its first phase, the project has been transforming 5,000 hectares of land by introducing extensive surface water storage, groundwater recharge, and drip irrigation benefitting 10,000 beneficiaries across 15 villages of Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts, including many women.

Speaking on the recognition, Alois Virag, Chief Executive Officer, Nayara Energy said, "Nayara Energy's approach to sustainability has created a positive impact on the communities in and around the refinery. Over the last few years, we have focused our energies towards sustainable development programs that are designed to drive outcomes that deliver concrete, positive impact in the community. We are thrilled to receive this global award that recognizes our continued efforts towards driving inclusive growth. As we chart our next phase of growth, sustainability and building thriving local communities will remain at the heart of our organization."

The company owns and operates India's second-largest single-site refinery at Vadinar, Gujarat with a current capacity of 20MMTPA and produces approximately 8% of India's refining output. Being a 'neighbor-of-choice' for the communities around its refinery and depot, the company has developed tailor-made sustainable solutions to assist and empower communities.

To support the agricultural community, Nayara Energy has undertaken various projects on climate-smart agriculture practices, integrated water resources management, animal husbandry and allied activities that has played an instrumental role in providing livelihood and improving socio-economic condition of the region. The social initiatives fostered by Nayara Energy span across the areas of sustainable livelihood & environment, education & skill development, and health & sanitation.

About Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy is a downstream & petrochemicals company of international scale with strong presence across the hydrocarbon value chain from refining to retail. In August 2017, the company was acquired by international investors, Rosneft and an investment consortium comprising of global commodity trading firm, Trafigura and UCP Investment Group. The company owns and operates India's second largest single site refinery at Vadinar, Gujarat with a current capacity of 20MMTPA. The refinery is one of the world's most modern and complex refineries with a complexity of 11.8, which is amongst the highest globally. More information about Nayara Energy is available at www.nayaraenergy.com

