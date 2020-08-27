NCCN Meeting on Blood Cancers Will Be Virtual for the First Time

The NCCN Virtual Nursing Forum and Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies (#NCCNhem2020) will provide the latest evidence and expert consensus on emerging practices and debates in blood cancer treatment, online October 8-10.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) has announced this year's NCCN Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies™ will be fully online and open to all attendees at no cost. This annual gathering provides instruction from world-renowned experts for determining the best emerging techniques and practices for various blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. The virtual event will provide numerous opportunities for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals to earn continuing education credits, interact with experts, and network with peers.

The NCCN Virtual Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies™ will take place on October 9-10, 2020 with the corresponding NCCN Virtual Nursing Forum taking place on October 8, 2020.

The programs will include diagnostic and therapeutic advances, NCCN Guidelines® updates, controversies in treatment, and currently salient topics such as: Navigating the Jargon of Molecular Testing, Implications of Biology on Treatment, Considering CAR T for All, Optimizing Outpatient Care, and Managing Cardiac Complications. The complete agenda can be viewed at NCCN.org/hem.

"The rapid pace of change in cancer care can pose challenges for clinicians trying to stay up-to-date on how to optimize patient outcomes," said event co-chair Andrew D. Zelenetz, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "We're eager to reduce any knowledge and practice gaps by sharing information on the therapeutic advances that help us individualize treatment selection, minimize toxicities, and manage adverse events."

"The NCCN Annual Congress for Hematologic Malignancies offers expert analysis of the latest clinical trial data," said co-chair Ranjana H. Advani, MD, Stanford Cancer Institute. "Patients benefit when providers are well equipped to utilize cutting-edge guidelines. These comprehensive presentations, case studies, and interactive discussions will allow clinicians to stay abreast of advances in the evolving diagnostic and treatment landscape."

The virtual format for the congress will provide opportunities for participants to engage with faculty in real-time and also include an online exhibit hall and breakout rooms for networking with colleagues.

"Our new platform allows us to make vital cancer information more accessible than ever, as we adjust for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," explained Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "We look forward to having attendees from around the world and throughout the oncology ecosystem join us from the convenience of their home or office without the need for travel."

Anyone who is not able to join the interactive sessions in real-time will have an opportunity to view recordings from the webcasts from November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2021 at education.nccn.org. A related Case of the Week series will also launch after the Congress. Join the conversation online with the hashtag #NCCNhem2020.

