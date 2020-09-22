Nebbiolo Technologies Named as Leading Industrial IoT Edge Platform - North America Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Awards Report

"Nebbiolo's edge computing solution has been designed to support both industrial and commercial IoT end-users. Its OT- centric approach enables end users to monitor in real-time their IIoT device control," said Rohit Karthikeyan Industry Analyst. "Furthermore, Nebbiolo's AI-based advanced analytics positions end users to instantly determine the status of process and performance data so that problems can be addressed proactively, without causing downtime on the factory floor. Thus, with Nebbiolo's next-generation edge solutions, end users can effectively leverage the power of predictive analytics."

Nebbiolo's mission is to transform industrial systems by providing a new infrastructure at the edge, based on the modern Edge Computing paradigm. The technology simplifies legacy OT and drives factory floor digitalization by enabling a new class of IIoT applications. Through partnerships with global companies, such as Dell, Advantech, and Intel, Nebbiolo enables end-users to modernize their aging fleet of both hardware and software; virtualize their OS; and enhance the consolidation, central management, and security of their platforms.

"Nebbiolo's growth potential is best exemplified by its strong focus on offering advanced, best-in-class solution features that offer sustained benefits," noted Karthikeyan. "Nebbiolo, with its innovative edge computing solution and exemplary service capabilities, is expected to grow rapidly and lead the market in the long term."Committed to delivering a fulfilling ownership experience to customers, Nebbiolo's edge computing platform is powered by a highly functional fogOS™ software stack that is centrally managed by the fogSM™ system manager, which may be deployed either in the cloud or on-premise. Using this fogSM™ central management tool, end users can seamlessly operate these virtual machines and applications, thereby reducing the customer's downtime from four to five hours to only a few minutes.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc.

Nebbiolo Technologies, founded in 2015, is a California based company with global deployments of its Intelligent Edge Software Platform. The company's mission is to develop and apply the new Edge Computing paradigm to digitally transform industrial systems across the industry.

Nebbiolo's software platform brings to industry the first advanced hyper-converged infrastructure for Industrial IoT edge applications, AI-enabled advanced analytics, real-time, deterministic IoT device control, autonomous computing and end-to-end security from devices to the cloud.

Nebbiolo's technology simplifies and modernizes legacy OT and advances the digitalization of industrial systems by enabling a new class of Industrial IoT applications. The platform enables advanced data services for monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, predictive maintenance, and advanced real-time control use cases all at the edge.

