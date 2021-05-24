NEC India commits INR 10 crores towards COVID-19 relief initiatives

- Augments efforts to safeguard employees, their dependents, and to reduce the impact of COVID-19

NEW DELHI, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifesting its purpose to 'Orchestrate a brighter world', NEC Corporation India (NEC India), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has stepped up efforts towards COVID-19 relief initiatives in India. The organization is channeling INR 10 crores to support employee well-being and community welfare in the fight against the pandemic. Guided by the 'NEC Way', NEC has always placed high priority on social values such as safety, security, fairness, and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world. The initiatives reaffirm the brand's promise to enable a better future for all.

The NEC India COVID Task Force is supporting employees and their families across India by providing real-time details about hospitals, ICU beds, plasma donors, and access to medication and 24/7 online medical consultation. NEC India is also providing timely updates of patients, procurement/ circulation of oxygen concentrators and five days of wellness leave for its employees. To further protect employees, the organization is providing an enhanced medical insurance policy - one of the best in the industry - that covers COVID-19.

In addition, the company has pledged to undertake CSR initiatives to aid COVID relief efforts in the country. This includes donation of oxygen generating plants in rural hospitals; contribution of 100 oxygen concentrators to the needy; sponsoring ICU beds in rural hospitals, and efforts to start crematorium to handle the unexpected COVID pressure. NEC is committed to support other local communities and augment medical infrastructure in different states.

Mr. Aalok Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, NEC Corporation India, said, "As India grapples with the relentless wave of the pandemic, it is our responsibility to come forward to help and support the people and community at large. We share the pain, and we are grateful for the resilience shown by the frontline workers as well as our team members during these testing times. NEC has had a presence in India for the last seven decades and our teams have played an instrumental role in improving the lives of all."

Mr Kumar added, "NEC India grieves with the families of those taken by this illness. The loss of human life is immeasurable, especially for our organization that functions like a family. For family members of our on-roll and off-roll employees who have passed from COVID-19, we will provide one year equivalent salary as additional support. We hope our continued efforts will help ease on-ground pressures on the healthcare and other essential infrastructure. We will continue to stand in solidarity with frontline workers and those impacted across the country, and together we will overcome these difficult times."

As a people-first organization, NEC has always placed employee wellness at the front. To help our staff emerge stronger from the pandemic, the organization is nurturing a people-centric work environment, embedding empathy, understanding and resilience in ways of working. Several initiatives, by way of online resilience programs, expert consultations, workshops on anxiety management etc., have been rolled out to help employees stay positive and manage work-life balance amidst these difficult times. Staying true to its commitment of timely appraisals, bonuses, promotions and no layoffs, NEC India has brought forward its 'increment payroll cycle' with immediate effect. Earlier this year, the company also launched a fully sponsored inoculation program for their employees and their declared dependents in alignment with Government guidelines.

