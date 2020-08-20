Need of Undivided Attention to the COVID-19 Patients Expected to Fuel the Global Medical Pendant Market during the Pandemic - Exclusive Report [280 pages] by Research Dive

The global medical pendant market is witnessing a massive growth despite the coronavirus outbreak. The reason behind this growth is the increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and home-isolations who need constant medical attention.

PUNE, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Research Dive, the Global Medical Pendant Market is experiencing a positive influence of COVID-19 pandemic. This report is a professional and comprehensive research formulated by our market analysts by evaluating the most significant driving factors, major regional market situations, opportunities & future scope, and trends & developments in the market during the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Highlights of the Report

The medical pendant market was expected to garner a CAGR of 7.3% as per an analysis conducted in the pre-COVID-19 situation. However, according to the latest report, the real-time CAGR of the market is 8.1% during the forecast period.

As per the pre-pandemic analysis, the medical pendant market was estimated to garner a revenue of $439.2 million in 2020. However, the real-time market size has surpassed a revenue of $450.5 million.

The demand for medical pendants has increased with the rising numbers of elderly patients living alone. Along with rising government initiatives, investments to improve hospital amenities are fueling the market growth. Apart from that, the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and the need for undivided attention and care of these patients have increased the demand for medical pendants.

Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Pendant Market Report at https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/358/medical-pendant-market#myQueryForm

Impact of COVID-19 of the Market and Current Scenario

The key players of the medical pendant market are currently focused on developing new, innovative strategies to sustain the market growth in the upcoming years. For example, in May 2019, European investment bank (EIB) has lend about $129 million to Drager, a leading company in medical and safety technology, for R&D investments to improve medical technology development.

Future Scope of the Market

According to the report, the global medical pendant market is anticipated to maintain a sustainable growth even in the post-pandemic market. New entrants and leading players are expected to bring in some newer innovative advances and rewarding opportunities for the market in next few years.

Top Companies in Medical Pendant Market

1. Hutz Medical

2. Bradon Medical

3. Surgiris

4. Mediland Pet Medical

5. Amico Corporation

6. Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

7. Starkstrom

8. SKYTRON, LLC

9. BeaconMedaes

10. Tedisel Medical S.L

11. Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited.

The report also summarizes other important aspects of the key players including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic steps and developments. Purchase Inquiry to Get Sample Report [80 pages]

More about Medical Pendant:

Top 5 Medical Pendants with Amazing Features for the Elderly and Other Patients

Similar Reports:

1. Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Neuromodulation Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 – Download Sample Report

2. Therapeutic Obstructive Sleep Apnea Devices: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 – Download Sample Report

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive