NESCO Events joins hands with JetSynthesys' KidzByte MediaTech to pave way for education for Gen Alpha at the World of Education Expo 2023

The expo aimed to empower dynamic education leaders, host thought-provoking dialogues and exhibit work done by leading education players& kid-focused companies

The three - day event hosted from 15 th December -17 th December saw participation from over 500 schools and 8,000 students from across the country

Junior Inventor Challenge hosted by KidzByte MediaTech received over 3000 entries from students PAN-India

MUMBAI, India , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NESCO Events, a wholly owned subsidiary of NESCO Ltd., and KidzByte MediaTech, a media platform dedicated to fostering learning and creativity among children from the house of new age digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys, successfully concluded the second edition of the World of Education Expo 2023. The event brought together influential minds from the education sector, educators, teachers, students, and parents under one roof at NESCO Center from December 15 to 17, 2023. A remarkable number of 8,000 students and 500 schools participated nationwide.

Rajan Navani, Chairman & MD, JetSynthesys (8th from left); Chetan Dsouza, Founder & CEO, KidzByte MediaTech (1st from left) and Kumar Razdan, Vice President, Nesco Events (4th from right) with a set of distinguished dignitaries from the education fraternity at the recently held World of Education Expo 2023 at Nesco Centre, Mumbai NESCO Events

The event was attended by India's top educators and key dignitaries, including Mr. Rajan Navani - Chairman & Managing Director, Jetline Group of Companies & JetSynthesys, Mr. Krishna Patel - Chairman and Managing Director, NESCO Limited, Mr. Kumar Razdan – Vice President, NESCO Events, Mr. Chetan D'souza – Founder & CEO, KidzByte MediaTech, Dr. Vandana Lulla - Director, Podar Group of International Schools, Vice President, SAIBSA, Mr. Kiranjit Singh Pannu - CEO, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, Mr. Nasir Shaikh - Group CEO, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, EduCrack& Easy Recruit+, Mr. Amol Arora - Managing Director, SHEMROCK & SHEMFORD Group of Schools, Dr. Snehal Pinto - Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions, Mr. Ramana Prasad - Founder, Meritus AI & BVM Global Group of Schools, Dr. Akhil Shahani - Managing Director, The Shahani Group, Dr. Kavita Aggrawal – Director / Head, DG Khetan International School & Chairperson, MISA, Ms. Kavita Sanghvi – Principal, Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, and Dr. Natasha Mehta - Head of Academic Research & Development, Lighthouse Learning Group, amongst others.

The opening address was delivered by Rajan Navani, Chairman & Managing Director, Jetline Group of Companies & JetSynthesys. He spoke on the role of technology in education catering to the Gen Alpha, and the need for designing emerging technology enabled educational spaces for them. "Gen Alpha is a generation of digital natives shaping the future of the world today. They are growing up to be the most technologically 'skilled' and educated generation ever and we must adopt innovative ways to interact and communicate with them. The World of Education Expo co-presented by NESCO Events and KidzByte MediaTech marks a pivotal moment for the education sector. It's an opportunity for the entire industry to come together, share insights, and collectively pave the way for a more innovative and future-ready education system. At JetSynthesys, we are proud to be part of this transformative event, contributing to the evolution of education and empowering these bright young digital natives."

Kumar Razdan, Vice President, NESCO Events, expressed immense pride in the event's accomplishments, stating, "The successful completion of the World of Education Expo 2023 marks a significant milestone for NESCO Events and NESCO Center. We are honoured to have hosted such a transformative event that brought together leaders and visionaries in education, fostering collaboration and pushing the boundaries of innovation. We extend our sincere appreciation to all participants, exhibitors, and collaborators who contributed to the success of our three-day mega event. NESCO Events remains committed to being a catalyst for positive change, and we look forward to hosting and curating more impactful events in the future."

He further added, "The Expo created a stimulating and enjoyable environment for children, fostering a love for learning and exploration. These activities were designed to complement the expo's overall mission of advancing education through innovation and collaboration."

This three-day expo was meticulously curated to cater to various stakeholders in the education ecosystem. On the first day, the 'School Leaders Conference & Awards' provided a platform for school heads to discuss and share insights into the latest trends and innovations in education. Day two of the expo, the 'School Teachers Conclave & Awards', focused on educators and their pivotal role in shaping the future.

The final day of the expo saw KidzByte MediaTech host the grand finale of their Junior Inventor Student Challenge, showcasing the innovative spirit of young minds. This competition received an overwhelming response from 3000 students PAN-India, especially encouraging grassroots innovation in low-resource classrooms. The students ideated on a range of topics, with a special focus on UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

The Expo also featured JetSynthesys' Inclusional conducting sessions on the benefits of a strong POSH and POCSO compliance in institutes, along with workshops on Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB) being a crucial career enabler. Apart from this, other exciting activities including Spelling Mania, Quizard, JetSynthesys' E-Cricket Sachin Saga Gaming Lounge, and Story Telling sessions with Mata Monique were hosted providing a holistic and enjoyable learning experience for students.

"We are delighted to collaborate with NESCO Events on one of their flagship IPs, the World of Education Expo. This partnership has allowed us to play a significant role in elevating the 2023 edition of the event. Through engaging discussions and insights from industry leaders, we've witnessed a remarkable push for innovation and collaboration in the education segment, ensuring it remains future-ready. Our gratitude goes out to all the school leaders, educators, students, parents, and stakeholders whose active participation has contributed to making this event a success. This initiative brings us closer to our goal of building an ecosystem that nurtures learning, innovation, and collaboration within the education community," said Chetan D'Souza, Founder and CEO of KidzByte Mediatech.

KidzByte MediaTech is a platform that offers an innovative and kid-friendly approach to covering current affairs and world events, featuring children as Junior Journalists and KidzByteTV Junior Anchors by providing them with abundant opportunities to interview industry leaders, sports personalities and celebrities. Their aim is to transform kids from content consumers to content creators and Kidfluencers.

The World of Education Expo 2023 promised to be an enriching and inclusive experience for all participants, fostering a vibrant atmosphere of knowledge exchange and community building.

For more information, please visit: https://nescoevents.in/worldofeducationexpo/

About KidzByte MediaTech:

KidzByte Mediatech, by JetSynthesys, is India's pioneering news and media platform for kids, parents and educators. KidzByte delivers educational news and knowledge bites for curious minds, guiding children on their quest for knowledge and empowering them to have a voice of their own. KidzByte is on a mission to transform kids into kidfluencers; from content consumers to creators.

Today, kids are spending more time with screen media, which has a profound impact on their social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development. Learning how to use media and technology wisely is an essential skill for life and learning in the 21st century. Our aim is to empower kids, parents and educators by providing unbiased and trustworthy information, innovative tools and an independent voice to harness the power of media and technology.

KidzByte is all about content and community! Connecting brands and organizations with our community in a story telling format is our forte. Our biggest edge is KidzByte TV, a curated channel for kids, by kids. With a reach of over 2 lakh students, and a strong network of 5000+ premium schools, KidzByte also offers brand activation services for large events. KidzByte specializes in launching IPs and conducting large scale PAN-India inter-school competitions and workshops for brands across FMCG, Education, Finance, Toys & Games, Sports & Fitness, Craft & Stationery, Nutrition & Health, Gadgets & Gizmos, Fashion & Apparel, among others.

About JetSynthesys:

JetSynthesys is a new-age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray into three key ecosystems: (a) gaming and esports, (b) digital entertainment, and (c) wellness and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world-class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse.

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312835/KidzByte_MediaTech_Logo.jpg

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312836/World_of_Education_Expo.jpg

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312905/NESCO_Events.jpg