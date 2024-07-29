Net at Work Acquires Kensium's Acumatica Operations, Announces Sale of Pixafy to Kensium

Top Technology Firms Streamline Business and Customer Focus with Acquisitions and Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work , one of North America's largest technology providers and advisors for small and mid-size businesses announced today it has entered a strategic Alliance with Kensium, a leading eCommerce agency and technology provider headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The global partnership is marked by the reciprocal acquisition of business units and intellectual property assets. The collaboration leverages the strengths of both companies, fostering innovation and solidifying market leadership.

As part of the agreement, Net at Work has acquired the Acumatica practice of Kensium , including consultants, operations and a majority of the customer base. The arrangement expands Net at Work's global presence with an office and 40-member team in Hyderabad. Concurrently, Kensium acquired Pixafy , Net at Work's eCommerce agency, reinforcing its capabilities in delivering high-quality eCommerce solutions. The transfers offer employees of both companies' new opportunities for growth and development within expanding organizations. The acquisitions were completed July 26, 2024.

"This arrangement marks a significant milestone for Net at Work as we expand our global presence in the ERP market," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work co-founder and co-CEO. "Our strategic relationship with Kensium aligns both companies' strengths and visions for the future and sharpens our combined focus on delivering integrated, industry-changing value for ERP and eCommerce customers,"

Kensium's ERP customers will benefit from access to Net at Work's growing catalog of business application services, an extended footprint in North America, and best-in-industry support including client experience plans, advisory and implementation services.

"By strategically expanding our team, particularly welcoming new team members in Hyderabad, India, we are significantly enhancing our ability to deliver unparalleled expertise and exceptional support. This dynamic collaboration not only extends our global reach but also integrates the unique strengths of both companies, driving unprecedented value for our ERP and eCommerce customers worldwide," said Eddie Solomon, Net at Work co-founder and co-CEO.

The addition of Pixafy, advances Kensium's plans to enhance its eCommerce portfolio including integrations and support for additional ERP systems. This expanded direction offers Net at Work's eCommerce customers increased SEO (Search Engine Optimization) capabilities, website development, and support with the freedom of ERP system choice.

"Kensium has always been at the cutting edge of eCommerce technology, and these strategic decisions allow us to concentrate on what we do best – creating innovative commerce solutions that help businesses succeed," said Rahul Gedupudi, Kensium CEO and founder. "We are confident that Net at Work is the right home for our Acumatica customers and team members, and we are equally excited to welcome the Pixafy team to further bolster our eCommerce expertise. This transition supports our strategic goals while ensuring continuity and growth opportunities for our customers and employees."

Net at Work and Kensium are committed to a smooth transition for their customers, ensuring that the high standards of service and support they have come to expect will continue without interruption.

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP , HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com .

About Kensium

Kensium is an industry leader in providing integrated eCommerce solutions. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Kensium empowers businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals by delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance online presence, streamline operations and drive growth.