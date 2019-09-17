Netcore Bolsters its Leadership Team With the Appointment of Bijal Sanghavi as Group CTO

At Netcore, he will be leading the overall engineering and technology functions, empowering 3,000+ global enterprises drive data-driven customer acquisition, engagement, and retention at scale. He will help build and scale the engineering teams for both Smartech (customer analytics and multi-channel engagement platform) and Pepipost (API-based email delivery platform).

Bijal's appointment further strengthens Netcore's senior leadership collective, as the company aggressively pursues promising waves of growth across both existing and emerging markets. Netcore currently processes billions of events a day. Bijal's astute expertise and leadership will play a critical role in scaling this exponentially, as the company rapidly expands its global footprint, adding big-ticket enterprise-grade clients to its customer base.

Speaking on the appointment, Kalpit Jain, Group Chief Executive Officer at Netcore stated, "We are very excited to welcome Bijal onboard as our Group Chief Technology Officer to lead our engineering teams. His wealth of experience across multiple technology and industry verticals will add immense value as we build and scale our cloud-based product development platform."

Bijal was most recently at Zycus Technology, where he served as Vice President since 2014, leading the product team during the build and growth phase. Prior to this, he served as Director, Application Services Engineering at Saba Software where he was involved in creating the Cloud System Integration group. He also incubated, built, and defined Saba's Mobile Strategy Group, along with leading the design and development of the company's Learning Management System, Performance, Succession, and Compensation Management products. Bijal has done his Masters in Computer Science from the State University of New York, Binghamton. He graduated from Mumbai University with a BE in Electronics.

On his appointment as Group CTO, Bijal said, "Netcore has built a leadership position with its cutting-edge marketing automation solutions in India. I admire the focus and passion with which the engineering team has built these customer-centric products. I am humbled to lead such an incredible team and look forward to contributing every step of the way on Netcore's eternal journey towards creating truly world-class martech products."

About Netcore Solutions

Netcore Solutions is a global Marketing Technology company that offers solutions to help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore's product suite includes Smartech and Pepipost. Smartech is an AI-powered growth marketing platform. Pepipost is an API based Email delivery platform.

Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals, like Thomas Cook, GoAir, Cleartrip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, MakeMyTrip, Lenskart, Swiggy, Myntra, BabyChakra, Dream11, Reliance, Vodafone, ITC, OLA, Pfizer along with International brands PizzaHut Malaysia, Malindo Air, Philippine Airlines, Seek Asia, Tokopedia, Blibli, Standard Chartered, FCMB, GT Bank and many more. Netcore with its innovative marketing technology, delivers 8+ Billion emails & 3+ Billion SMSs a month, creating 11+ Billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month. Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA and an employee base of 500+.

For more information, visit https://netcore.in

