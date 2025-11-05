Netcore Cloud Disrupts Global Martech with First Agentic Marketing Platform Offering Pay-for-Performance Pricing

A bold new model links pricing directly to marketing impact, making AI-driven intelligence accessible to every brand

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for the Martech industry, Netcore Cloud, a global leader in Agentic Marketing, has launched a Variable Pricing Model for its Agentic Marketing Platform, becoming the first in the world to link marketing technology costs directly to real business results.

Announced at Agentic Marketing 2025, this model represents a seismic shift in how Martech is valued from static subscriptions to dynamic, results-driven partnerships. For marketers who use barely 20% of the tools they pay for, this new approach promises accountability, transparency, and performance that truly matters.

Under this outcome-based framework, brands pay in proportion to measurable impact: such as engagement uplift, conversions, or revenue acceleration aligning software costs directly with results delivered.

Rajesh Jain, Founder & MD, Netcore Cloud, "Martech has been broken for too long, too many tools, too little impact. We're fixing that. With variable pricing, brands only pay for performance. It's a fair, transparent model that makes AI-powered marketing accessible to everyone from startups to global enterprises."

Nishant Arora, Senior Vice President, Netcore Cloud, "Over 95% of Agentic AI projects are failing to deliver on value, and almost all brands are experiencing AI POC fatigue. Delivering on the transformative promise of Agentic Marketing at scale is hard. Having platform vendors align software costs to business outcomes will allow brands to get started risk-free with Agentic Marketing, while also ensuring aligned outcomes and clear measures of success. It's a win-win for everyone."

Brands will work with Netcore on benchmarks for key performance indicators and partner with Netcore to improve the metrics. This is a risk-free way to get started, as the model ensures precision in performance measurement and real-time adaptability. The pricing applies across Netcore's Agentic Marketing platform, including engagement, orchestration, and personalization modules, enabling marketers to run autonomous, intelligent campaigns that continuously learn and deliver.

Netcore's vision is to empower marketers and build a world where autonomous AI agents think, decide, and deliver growth, retention, and real business results, moving beyond metrics and automation to create truly self-optimizing marketing systems.

With this innovation, Netcore Cloud reinforces its position as a global leader, the first Agentic Marketing Platform to introduce variable pricing, pioneering a future where technology partners and brands share in business success.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a leading agentic marketing platform, leverages its comprehensive Customer Engagement Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to analyze customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, reaffirming its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/4930204/Netcore_Logo.jpg