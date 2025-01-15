Network People Services Technologies Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing Cutting-edge Digital Payment Technology and for Its Market-leading Position

NPST's innovative technology underscores its commitment to advancing digital payment adoption to meet diverse user needs, and its strategic adaptability establishes it as a pivotal player in India's financial ecosystem.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the payment technology industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Network People Services Technologies Ltd. (NPST) with the 2024 Indian Company of the Year Award.

Its core mission is to provide cutting-edge digital technology to all entities in the financial value chain, ensuring robust support at every stage of the payment process. The company provides banking solutions and payment processing infrastructure that interconnect financial entities within the broader banking and fintech sectors.

The company provides banking solutions and payment processing infrastructure that interconnect financial entities within the broader banking and fintech sectors.

Listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) SME platform, NPST has significantly shaped India's digital payments landscape. Its solutions span digital banking, payment switching and processing, merchant acquiring, and RegTech offerings, catering to banks, payment aggregators, merchants, and TPAPs.

With a forward-looking vision encapsulated in its NPST 2.0 strategy—Innovate, Transform, and Grow—the company is driving technological advancements in areas like fraud detection, real-time lending, and embedded payments, enabling transactions through ERP and smart devices such as vehicles, smartwatches, and meters.

NPST is making significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance its payment solutions. NPST's Risk Intelligence Decisioning Platform, a cutting-edge AI-driven operations engine , is supported by a comprehensive data lake that consolidates transaction data. This advanced system allows for the real-time identification of high-risk transactions and merchants. It includes tools designed to enhance compliance and mitigate fraud, such as a merchant trust score, a customer transaction score, and chargeback fraud prevention.

Additionally, the company's flagship EVOK 3.0 Payments Platform as a Service provides a comprehensive solution for aggregators, gateway providers, and merchants. Covering the entire payment life cycle—from transaction processing to risk management—EVOK 3.0 integrates AI and ML to offer advanced capabilities like multi-bank intelligent routing and predictive fraud intelligence, ensuring efficient management of high transaction volumes.

Other groundbreaking innovations include:

PayJoy: Seamless access to real-time UPI credit in a country with low credit card penetration.





Seamless access to real-time UPI credit in a country with low credit card penetration. Bill Direct: Bill Aggregation engine for deeper penetration in payment collections.





Bill Aggregation engine for deeper penetration in payment collections. TimePay Cash: Enabling cash withdrawals using QR codes at local stores.





Enabling cash withdrawals using QR codes at local stores. UPI Circle: Expanded digital payment access through shared accounts.





Expanded digital payment access through shared accounts. Contextual Payments: Enhanced customer checkout experience.





Enhanced customer checkout experience. UPI Lite Auto-Top Up: Automatically replenishing UPI Lite accounts, ensuring users have sufficient transaction funds.

Rahul Agarwal, Associate director for growth advisory at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "NPST's achievements, including pioneering online merchant dispute resolution in India and expanding its platform to offer value-added services like AI-powered fraud detection and real-time lending, set it apart in the industry. Its diversification into non-banking financial companies and third-party application providers highlights a well-rounded growth strategy.

NPST consistently prioritizes customer experience, fostering long-term relationships and demonstrating its commitment to client satisfaction and growth. The company's focus on exceptional service is reflected in the loyalty of some of its clients, with critical partnerships spanning over a decade.

The company is also working to improve payment acceptance infrastructure via access to affordable devices, (QR and SoundBoxes) while integrating AI and ML capabilities to enhance, efficiency, and scalability. These investments support growing transaction volumes and help NPST maintain its competitive edge in facilitating wider digital payment adoption. The company's emphasis on client relationships, digital literacy, and social responsibility underscores its role as a payment technology leader and its commitment to broader economic and social contributions.

The company's financial performance reflects strong growth, with revenues increasing from INR 41 crore in fiscal year (FY) 2023 to INR 130 crore in FY 2024, and EBITDA rising from INR 12 crore to INR 43 crore during the same period. NPST's strategic adaptability establishes it as a pivotal player in India's financial ecosystem, drives economic growth, and promotes financial inclusion across the country.

"NPST's advances towards international expansion and transitions to the National Stock Exchange of India main board with emphasis on transparency, governance, and continual innovation, cementing its position as a leader in the global payment technology industry. The company's exceptional performance, forward-thinking strategies, and commitment to customers and societal impact make it a deserving recipient in India's payment technology sector," added Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, NPST earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 India Company of the Year Award in the payment technology industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact: Tarini Singh

E: [email protected]

About NPST

Founded in 2013, NPST is a PayTech firm listed on the NSE Small and Medium Exchange. A leader in digital banking and payment processing solutions, NPST is dedicated to advancing the digital payments ecosystem by delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to banks, fintechs, and other industry players. The company's offerings include online and offline transaction processing, banking super apps, fraud prevention, dispute management, and compliance technology.

NPST's mission is to drive the growth of businesses, individuals, communities, and economies. With over 100 clients and processing more than 60 million transactions daily, NPST continues to make a significant impact on the digital payments ecosystem. To learn more about NPST and its award-winning solutions, please visit www.npstx.com

Contact: Vanita D'souza

E: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593622/NPST_Award.jpg