New and Radically Different - theScreener CIO

The Swiss pioneer in technology-based research, theScreener, launches its new top-of-the-line information service for professional investors. The web-based CIO application breaks new ground in a radical way.

NYON, Switzerland, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 20 years, theScreener's research specialists have been successfully developing solutions that enable strategists, decision-makers and advisors in the investment field to do their demanding job more easily and efficiently. With its core product, LAB, and the underlying data interpretation technology, theScreener has established itself internationally as an important information provider for asset managers. This is not least due to its long term successful track record, as well as the clarity and transparency of its multidimensional multi-factor model.