New app from Health in Transportation & NuraLogix allows drivers to perform CDL health checks that target hypertension and type-2 diabetes.

This app, called the CDL Health Scanner , allows drivers to quickly scan key vitals using either an iPhone or Android device. It is a unique, driver-centric system that relies on the revolutionary Anura technology to measure Blood Pressure (BP) using transdermal optical imaging delivered via a smartphone camera. When combined with the user's Body Mass Index (BMI) data, the risk-factors for hypertension, type-2 diabetes, and even obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), the bane of over-the-road truckers, come into clear focus.

The Background

In a situation in which the industry is experiencing a shortage of close to 100,000 drivers - and when putting a new driver behind the wheel involves five-figure expense for the carrier - reducing the number of medical disqualifications that result from a Department of Transportation physical is the top priority. Close to 80% of those disqualifications are caused by high BP, dangerous blood-sugar levels and OSA, and this app not only warns drivers that they are in dangerous territory, it also links them to specialty health coaches who can guide lifestyle changes that will transform their health situation.

The principals of Health in Transportation have a proven track record, over several decades, of finding realistic ways for drivers to improve their health, despite the massive difficulties that life on the road creates. The CDL Health Scanner is the culmination of that work and their greatest achievement. It promises to protect the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of professional drivers whose life-expectancies are years less than their contemporaries. Fleets benefit too by reducing driver-replacement costs, while providing savings in their self-financed health insurance programs.

The Partnership

It would be impossible for Health in Transportation to offer this valuable tool to the transportation sector without the incredible breakthrough that the Anura technology represents. Just as important, by opting to partner with Health in Transportation, NuraLogix has ensured that this product can be supplied to drivers for only a few cents a day. The mark of true innovation is its ability to impact the lives of millions and this app is the first step towards doing just that.

Of course, the CDL Health Scanner app utilizes only a portion of the monitoring capability that NuraLogix is equipped to provide. However, getting Anura into the hands of hundreds of thousands of professional drivers will generate a wealth of data that can only enhance the Anura platform when, as will inevitably be the case, this type of non-intrusive health monitoring becomes the norm for in-car information systems. Truck drivers, many of whom drive vehicles that include interior cameras that monitor their situational awareness and other performance metrics, are the perfect population to help propel this concept into the mainstream.

About Health in Transportation

This truly unique app - patent pending - was first envisioned by Bob Perry, President of Health in Transportation, a company that provides innovative and practical Health & Wellness solutions for professional drivers in trucking and mass transit. For forty years, their programs have helped thousands of drivers avoid medical disqualification with unique coaching mechanisms that drivers utilize on the road to upgrade their health status. Consequently, health insurance carriers such as Cigna have often availed themselves of the company's services in their ongoing efforts to boost preventative care.

Known as 'The Trucker Trainer' by professional drivers nationwide, Bob Perry brings a very distinctive perspective to the transportation industry and its over-the-road drivers. Bob comes from a family of professional drivers and has played a critical role in the paradigm shift of regulatory agencies - both private and public sector entities - and consumers towards understanding the driver-health challenge.

Health in Transportation has experienced successful working relationships in the past with industry giants such as Covenant Transport, Greyhound, Sherwin Williams, and R+L Carriers, as well as with top OEM Daimler.

About AutoTech Detroit

The CDL Health Scanner app was launched today at AutoTech Detroit, which brings together the full automotive tech industry to immerse attendees in the future of automotive, by showcasing the newest tech and the latest vehicles.

About NuraLogix

The Anura technology powering the application comes from NuraLogix, the Toronto-based pioneers of the world's first contactless blood pressure and vital sign measurement platform. The NuraLogix technology uses their patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) in which a conventional video camera is used to extract facial blood flow information from the face. NuraLogix's Anura technology is based on extensive peer-reviewed research and clinical studies, differentiating them from their competitors. NuraLogix has conducted multiple clinical studies and published research in many notable publications such as Frontiers in Psychology, Scientific Reports, and the Journal of Natural Sciences (JNS). NuraLogix currently holds 11 patents, with more pending. Their impressive client roster includes Japanese systems integration leader NTT Data; Sanitas, the second largest medical insurance company in Spain; and Lafiya Telehealth, a Nigerian-based health telehealth platform which provides 24/7 virtual healthcare services to residents in remote and rural areas.

Disclaimers:

Note: In the United States, this product is for Investigational Use only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

