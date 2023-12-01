New Energy Collaborative Aims to Accelerate Creation of Low-Carbon Energy Access in Asia-Pacific for the Semiconductor Climate Consortium

Energy Collaborative to highlight initial sponsors, partners and mission at COP28 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to reduce global semiconductor ecosystem carbon emissions, SEMI and the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) have created the Energy Collaborative (EC) to understand and clear roadblocks to the installation of low-carbon energy sources in the Asia-Pacific region. The EC, a collective of industry leaders, will provide a consolidated view of priorities for low-carbon energy in the region.

"Sharing resources to start this foundational semiconductor industry sustainability work now is important to enable wider access to low-carbon energy in the next five to ten years," stated Young Bae, SCC Governing Council member and sponsor for the SCC Scope 2 Working Group, and Global Business Director, Advanced Cleans Technologies at DuPont. "One of the key action areas the SCC has identified is the lack of low-carbon energy plans and actions in the Asia-Pacific region. The EC will help the SCC by accelerating investments to broaden access."

The EC sponsoring companies will anchor the collective's work to engage in roundtables and fact-finding sessions. Initial sponsors include:

• Applied Materials • Lam Research • AMD • Macquarie Group • ASE • Samsung Electronics • ASML • TotalEnergies • JSR • TSMC

McKinsey & Company is a Knowledge Partner to the initiative, providing fact-based analysis and support.

"The semiconductor value chain and its downstream partners and customers have a pivotal role to play in the acceleration of low-carbon energy installations, due to their scale in high-priority markets and the extent to which they will drive growth in future energy demands," stated Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI. "To reach the emissions reductions goals of the sector, a step function change in ambition and action is required. The EC is focused on that goal – increasing the pace and scaling of access to low-carbon energy."

A recent SCC report found that the semiconductor value chain is a significant consumer of energy in almost all key Asian markets. Additionally, a recent analysis by McKinsey & Company1 shows that even with major semiconductor companies' latest commitments, which are more stringent than past measures, the industry is not on track to limit emissions to the extent required under the 2015 Paris Agreement. The analysis finds that both individual and collective actions by semiconductor players can help the entire industry increase its sustainability effort and meet the 1.5°C challenge.

SEMI representatives will host a special session on December 2 in the Green Zone at COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, contact Heidi Hoffman of SEMI at [email protected].

SEMI welcomes additional sponsors and partners of the Energy Collaborative. To join the collaborative or learn more, contact [email protected] .

About the Semiconductor Climate Consortium

Focused on overcoming emissions challenges facing the semiconductor value chain, the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) was formed based on the principles of collaboration, ambition and transparency. SCC working groups are working to establish more accurate emissions reporting, measure the value chain's progress and accelerate the development of sustainability solutions. An outgrowth of the SEMI Sustainability Initiative, the SCC has more than 90 members.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects 3,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org , contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter ) to learn more.

