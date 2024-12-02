New opportunities for MAJOR Tokens holders with Bybit's Exclusive Limited-Time Event

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity for MAJOR token holders. From Nov. 28, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC, until Dec. 1, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC, users can stake their MAJOR tokens to earn an impressive annual percentage rate (APR) through Bybit's 3-day Fixed Savings plan.

This event is part of Bybit's commitment to providing its users with exceptional value and innovative ways to maximize their cryptocurrency holdings.

Event Highlights

Event Period : Nov. 28, 2024 , 10:00 AM UTC – Dec. 1, 2024 , 10:00 AM UTC

: , – , Total Prize Pool : 40,000 MAJOR tokens

: 40,000 MAJOR tokens Eligibility: Stake between 200 and 1,000 MAJOR tokens

To participate users need to register for the event through the Bybit platform, make their first deposit of MAJOR tokens, and stake their MAJOR tokens using the 3-day Fixed Savings plan to enjoy competitive rewards.

For more details and step-by-step instructions, visit Bybit Savings .

Why Stake with Bybit?

Bybit continues to empower its community with secure and profitable staking options. This limited-time event offers both seasoned and new cryptocurrency investors an opportunity to grow their holdings significantly, with a rewards pool capped at 40,000 MAJOR tokens.

Only one subscription is allowed per eligible user.

For the full terms and conditions, please visit Bybit's Official Page .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

