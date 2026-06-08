Annum Capital, Deane Consulting, and Turoid launch this practical guide

for Asian Family Offices on how to capture tech alpha via private markets

and manage complexity to secure allocation and returns.

HONG KONG, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking institutional report titled "Early Bird: A Practical Guide for Asian Family Offices Investing in Technology Through Private Markets" has been launched today.

Co-authored by Annum Capital, Deane Consulting, and Turoid, the report details a profound structural shift facing family offices and private investors in their quest to secure technology alpha.

New Report “Early Bird” Maps Tech Investing for Asian Family Offices

Drawing on Annum Capital's private market expertise and integrating the insights of Schroders Capital, EQT, Hamilton Lane, Marex, Synpulse, Gateway, Carret Private and other institutions, this report analyzes the investable themes in the private AI stack, explains the main access routes, discusses the silent competition for allocation, and offers a practical framework for diligence and exit planning.

Interesting highlights of the report:

Category-defining tech giants are staying private for 10 to 14+ years, whilst over 90% of their value compounding occurs behind closed doors. The traditional IPO has been reframed from a growth gateway into a late-stage liquidity event designed to provide exit routes for early stakeholders. Family offices have to be early birds to capture value.

The best private tech deals are structurally supply constrained. Family offices and their clients must realize that "money alone is not enough". They need to deploy perpetual capital, leverage operational agility, and build deal reputation to stand out in the allocation hierarchy that traditionally favors existing shareholders, VC funds and strategic investors.

Family offices must learn to handle information gaps and structural complexity. Rushed due diligence, multi-layered opacity, excessive fees, and lack of control over exit/distribution can erode net returns and create risks, and must be mitigated through effort and negotiation.

Regulatory headwinds cannot be underrated. US and Mainland China rules are multiplying, impacting access, entry, and exit (sometimes retroactively) - as a recent landmark case laid bare. Meanwhile, Hong Kong SAR's supportive infrastructure and network can help family offices craft the right approach and execute the exit.

Click to download the Report:

https://www.annum.com.hk/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Annum-Capital_Early-Bird_2026_FINAL.pdf

About Annum Capital

Annum Capital is a Hong Kong-based financial services group with market leadership in EAM, fund management, private markets, index investing, fiduciary services, and strategic advisory. www.annum.com.hk

About the Authors

Aaron Sung | Head of Asset Management | Annum Capital

Aaron leads the firm's award-winning fund management, private market, and custom index franchise. Aaron previously worked at Citi Private Bank and DBS Private Bank, with extensive experience across North Asia. He is a pioneer in unlocking AI for Hong Kong's family office sector and holds Vice Chair of the Hong Kong Limited Partnership Funds Association (HKLPFA).

www.annum.com.hk/

Andrew Deane | Founder | Deane Consulting

Andrew is the Founder of Deane Consulting and an established expert in the wealth management industry. Andrew specializes in strategic development and thought leadership, focusing on the global wealth trends, family offices and AI technology. He is an advisor to board level including foundations, asset managers and wealthtech.

[email protected]

Nick Wong | Founder & CEO | Turoid

Nick is an AI fintech entrepreneur operating at the intersection of private markets, asset management, and next-generation financial infrastructure. He is the founder of Turoid, an agentic AI company re-architecting how family offices and private wealth institutions operate, turning fragmented documents, data, and workflows into intelligent, decision-ready systems. He began his career at Macquarie Asset Management, one of the world's largest alternative asset managers.

www.turoid.ai/

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