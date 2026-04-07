New Research Reveals 60% of Crypto Traders Shifted Platforms in 24 Months as Exchange Loyalty Collapses

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainUp, a global leader in digital asset technology solutions, today released the Exchange Operator's Intelligence Report 2026. The study identifies a "silent migration" occurring across the sector, revealing that 60% of active crypto traders have shifted their primary trading venue within the last 24 months.

The findings signal a profound erosion of traditional brand loyalty. In the 2026 market, 99% of traders are prepared to migrate platforms for even marginal improvements in execution utility or token availability.

The 2026 Reality: Performance Over Brand

The report confirms that technical reliability and compliance have transitioned from competitive differentiators to baseline "hygiene factors" where platform stability is simply a prerequisite for entry. Today's traders do not reward an exchange for maintaining uptime, but they will penalize a platform for the slightest operational friction.

"The market has reached a critical inflection point where being 'technically sound' is no longer enough to protect liquidity," said Sailor Zhong, Founder and CEO of ChainUp. "Our research shows that in a market driven by pure utility, even minor operational friction triggers a quiet but decisive shift in capital velocity. To survive, exchange operators must move beyond user acquisition and focus on 'lifecycle ownership', building a platform that users never outgrow."

The Satisfaction Gap and Why Traders Leave Existing Platform

A primary insight of the report is the growing "satisfaction gap" between user expectations and current platform capabilities. Despite interface quality being a decisive factor in venue selection, the data suggests a significant disparity in how traders perceive the utility of their primary platforms.

This gap acts as a silent value killer for exchange operators. Internal infrastructure friction often drives high-volume liquidity to more efficient competitors long before a definitive drop in user numbers is detected. By the time a platform sees a visible decline in volume, the erosion of its core user base has typically been underway for months.

"In today's saturated market, the primary risk is no longer technical failure, but delivering a platform that fails to meet actual market demands," said Chung Ho, COO of ChainUp. "As user expectations outpace technical development, infrastructure must do more than just 'work' to provide a competitive edge that secures market share."

A Strategic Blueprint for Crypto Exchanges in 2026 & Beyond

The Exchange Operator's Intelligence Report 2026 serves as a data-driven roadmap for crypto exchanges to move beyond identifying triggers for capital migration and start capturing market share. By implementing these strategies, operators can transition from a "technically sound" platform to a "user-essential" workstation that anchors high-volume revenue.

Key business outcomes detailed in the full report include:

Halt Capital Flight: Bridge the "satisfaction gap" to eliminate specific friction points and stop the migration of active crypto traders.

Bridge the "satisfaction gap" to eliminate specific friction points and stop the migration of active crypto traders. Win High-Volume Market Share: Leverage the User Interface (UI)/User Experience (UX) as a controllable internal lever for trader retention.

Leverage the User Interface (UI)/User Experience (UX) as a controllable internal lever for trader retention. Maximize Lifetime User Value: Execute the "Lifecycle Ownership" model to accelerate beginner maturity, turning low-volume users into high-frequency revenue engines.

Download the full report to drive your crypto platform's growth here.

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs. For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/.