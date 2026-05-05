New World Lupus Federation Global Survey Finds 58% Know Very Little or Nothing About Lupus

Low familiarity and ongoing misconceptions underscore the need for increased education and broader visibility, building on more than a decade of progress

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Lupus Federation (WLF) today released new global survey results on public awareness, attitudes, and perceptions of lupus ahead of World Lupus Day (May 10, 2026). The data shows that 58% of respondents worldwide still know little or nothing about lupus – a gap that directly impacts those living with the disease.

Lupus is a complex and debilitating chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the body's own tissues and organs, including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. It is difficult to diagnose, challenging to treat, and can be fatal. Lupus is not contagious, but misconceptions about this and what lupus really is continue to persist.

Where Awareness Falls Short

A global lack of familiarity with lupus underscores how much work remains in improving understanding of the disease. Awareness is lowest in Europe (68%) and Asia (64%), compared to South America (55%), Africa (54%), and the United States (53%), highlighting gaps in baseline awareness across regions.

Even among those familiar with lupus, knowledge is limited:

48% do not know or are unsure lupus can affect any organ in the body

46% are unaware that it can be fatal

41% don't know or are unsure that symptoms can vary widely from person to person.

Together, these findings reflect a disease that is still widely misunderstood in both scope and seriousness.

Nearly three in four respondents (74%) say public education about lupus is important, but the survey shows reliable information isn't reaching them. Respondents cite a lack of understanding of lupus's potentially severe health effects (32%) and insufficient media attention (30%) as the primary barriers to increasing public awareness of lupus. When asked what would help most, they point to more lupus content on online/social media (38%) and more information in traditional media (34%).

Misconceptions continue to shape public perception. Many respondents are still uncertain about the causes of lupus and how it is diagnosed, contributing to stigma and delayed recognition. Despite lupus being a noncommunicable disease, nearly two in ten (19%) believe lupus to be contagious. Moreover, 21% of respondents said they'd be uncomfortable sharing food with someone with lupus, while 18% said they'd hesitate to hug them. Stigma rooted in misinformation isolates people living with lupus, while misunderstanding of diagnosis leaves many without answers for too long. However, these gaps exist alongside encouraging signs of progress in symptom awareness.

More Progress Ahead

One clear measure of progress is the growing recognition of common lupus symptoms. When asked what they associate with the disease, respondents most cited extreme fatigue (44%), skin rashes or sores (43%), and painful or swollen joints (41%), which closely aligns with the most common symptoms people with lupus experience. This alignment suggests that sustained education efforts are beginning to break through, helping more people connect lupus with its real-world impact. These responses suggest early signs of progress, even as misconceptions continue to persist.

"As World Lupus Day approaches, lupus remains widely misunderstood around the world," said Louise Vetter, President and CEO of the Lupus Foundation of America. "Our community has made real progress in improving recognition of common lupus symptoms, but misconceptions persist."

A Clear Direction Forward

The data highlights two urgent priorities: 1) accelerate lupus awareness through education that meets people where they are – online, on social media and in traditional media; and 2) provide stronger education for healthcare professionals.

The WLF calls on healthcare systems to expand training on lupus symptoms, diagnosis timelines, and treatment pathways. The WLF also calls on journalists, editors, media organizations and creators to treat lupus with the same consistency and seriousness afforded to other chronic diseases affecting millions worldwide.

"Direct public education is essential so people can recognize symptoms earlier and better understand the disease – and not rely on media alone," added Ms. Vetter. "Ongoing education for healthcare professionals is also critical to improving lupus diagnosis and care. Most importantly, people living with lupus deserve to feel seen, believed, and supported through better information and care."

With World Lupus Day coming soon on May 10, the WLF is also encouraging supporters worldwide on this day to share lupus facts and elevate the diverse challenges people with lupus face, using an official World Lupus Day toolkit, which includes ready-to-use awareness resources, including social media shareables in English and Spanish.

For a deeper look into these findings, the full white paper explores global awareness levels and perceptions of lupus in more detail.

Survey Methodology

The Lupus Foundation of America, as Secretariat of the World Lupus Federation, commissioned an online survey of 1,000 individuals (200 per region) in the United States, Europe, South America, Africa, and Asia. All respondents were 18 or older. The U.S. sample was balanced by age and gender to reflect census benchmarks. Fieldwork ran March 10–20, 2026. Respondents were sourced by Veridata Insights. The overall margin of error of 3.1%, with a 95% confidence interval.

About the World Lupus Federation

The World Lupus Federation (WLF) is a coalition of more than 200 lupus patient organizations, united to improve the quality of life for the approximately 5 million people around the world who are affected by lupus. Through coordinated efforts among its members, the Federation works to expand global initiatives that create greater awareness and understanding of lupus, provide education and services to people living with the disease and advocate on their behalf. The Lupus Foundation of America (LFA) co-founded the WLF with Lupus Europe in 2015 and the LFA currently serves as the Secretariat of the Federation.

The World Lupus Federation sincerely thanks Boehringer Ingelheim whose support helped make the global awareness survey and development of materials sharing the survey's results possible.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mike Donnelly

World Lupus Federation

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2971173/World_Lupus_Federation_Logo.jpg