New Zealand strengthens education ties with India; announces New Zealand-India Education Week

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Education New Zealand is all set to host its first-ever New Zealand-India Education Week from 05 to 09 October, 2020. The online series brings together researchers, experts and academia from across New Zealand and Indian education and business landscape.

The week-long event will strengthen the education relationship between both countries through a range of academic collaborations and student activities across India. The week will feature Exclusive Panel Discussions, Specialist Masterclasses, Alumni Engagement, Daily Trivia and showcase of New Zealand's Maori Culture.

Commenting on the initiative, John Laxon, Regional Director- Asia, Education New Zealand said, "We are excited to launch this inaugural New Zealand-India Education Week, making use of technology to connect with academics and students right across India. The online event offers us an opportunity to hear from Indian students in New Zealand, explore the impact of COVID-19 on the future of education, and engage with leading New Zealand academics."

New Zealand and India's education ties have continued to strengthen in recent years, with the number of Indian students studying at New Zealand universities rising 37 per cent in 2019. Despite disruptions caused by COVID-19, there remains active engagement between universities and institutions of both countries.

"All of our universities represented during the week feature in the top 3% globally in the 2020 QS World University rankings, offering globally recognised and transferable qualifications and skills. We look forward to welcoming international students into New Zealand when it is safe to do so, and in the meantime are committed to strengthening our connections with Indian academia and institutions," added Mr Laxon.

For more information or to register click https://enzevents.eventsair.com/nz-india-education-week/student

About Education New Zealand:

Education New Zealand (ENZ) is New Zealand's government agency for international education. Education New Zealand works to grow awareness of New Zealand as a study destination and to support New Zealand education providers and businesses to take their services and products abroad.

For more information on why New Zealand best place is to study and live:

www.studyinnewzealand.govt.nz/

For more information on Future Proof Yourself:

www.studyinnewzealand.govt.nz/in/futureproofyourself/



SOURCE Education New Zealand