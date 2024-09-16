Newly Renovated Ground Floor OPD Opens at Manipal Hospital Millers Road Manipal Hospitals 16 Sep, 2024, 13:44 IST Share this article Share this article BANGALORE, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospital Millers Road inaugurated its newly refurbished Ground Floor Outpatient Department (OPD) on Wednesday, 11 September 2024, marking a significant milestone in enhancing the hospital's ability to deliver superior healthcare services, providing patients with a modern and comfortable environment. With an aim to offer seamless, patient-centric care, this revamped OPD offers consultations for Rheumatology, Diabetes and Endocrinology, and Plastic Surgery and Podiatry, catering to a wide range of needs some of which are exclusively for the elderly and senior citizens. Continue Reading

Dr. Manish Trivedi, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Millers Road shared his enthusiasm: "Today, we have embarked on an important journey to further expand our services with the refurbishment of the Ground Floor. We have commissioned 10 new OPD rooms dedicated to serving our rheumatology and diabetology patients, many of whom are senior citizens or individuals with mobility issues. These new OPD rooms will significantly improve their access to care and treatment."

Mr. Bhaskar Rao, Trustee of Aashwasan Foundation for Senior Citizens, Bangalore, expressed his appreciation by saying, "I am honoured to have been invited for the inauguration of the newly refurbished OPD at Manipal Hospital Millers Road. Located in central Bangalore, this facility is convenient for senior citizens dealing with age-related ailments for the neighbourhood. Manipal Hospitals has always supported organizations like Aashwasan Foundation, and I am confident that this new OPD will be a great asset to both senior citizens and all residents residing in central Bangalore."

This renovation is a testament to Manipal Hospital's continued efforts to improve healthcare delivery and provide exceptional services to the community.

For more information please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/millersroad/

