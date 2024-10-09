"Next Restaurant" a unique one stop multi bands plant-based restaurant opens in Tokyo, and announces its domestic and international expansion plans

TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayback Burgers Asia (WB Burgers Asia., Ltd; OTC Market in the US listed corporation as "WBBA") Japanese master franchisee of an American hamburger restaurant, Wayback Burgers opens the first multi brand plant-based restaurant, "Next Restaurant" in Tokyo and announces its domestic and international expansion plans.

"Next Restaurant" is unconventional. It is a whole new restaurant idea aiming to breakthrough in the ever challenging current food and restaurant business. This concept is mainly a pick up and delivery restaurant with minimum dining tables. It shares the same on-site kitchen to create different restaurant's selected menus. "Next Restautrant" is a one stop pick up location to enjoy the various menu cards to choose from. It is also a vegan and some of them are gluten free.

"Nest Restaurant" offers various vegan bento boxes such as Next Foie Gras Kalbi Bento, Next Short Rib Bento, Next Curry Bento, Next Pork Ginger Bento and Next Beef Bowl Bento. Next Short Rib Rice Hamburger, Next Pork Ginger Rice Hamburger and Next Minched Meat Cutlet are also on the menu.

"Next Pasta & Doria" (Next Bolognase, Next Tomato Sauce and Next Calbonara) are not only vegan but also gluten free. There are "Next Pizza" and "Next Vegan Cheesesteak" menus which are all vegan, as well.

The company also created "Niseko & Smoothie", the latest addition of healthy smoothie brand which uses fresh fruits and vegetables from Niseko farms in Hokkaido, Japan.

"The traditional restaurants are now facing high procurement costs, labor shortage, general inflation and consumers continuous demands for high quality / healthy foods while seeking for a better value for the money. Next Restaurant's multi brands restaurant model shares the same kitchen for a better food preparation efficiency and pick-up & delivery concept allows us to operate within a small location. It is a franchisable and expandable to accommodate various existing restaurant's menus, if they wish to join us. We are setting a new post-covid restaurant business mode from Tokyo and expanding internationally." says the company CEO Koichi Ishizuka.

In addition to the first "Next Restaurant" in Omotesando, Tokyo, the 2nd franchise restaurant will be opening in Kumamoto, Japan in the fall 2024. Wayback Burgers Asia (OTC Market in the US listed corporation as "WBBA") is welcoming both domestic and international franchise inquiries.

Wayback Burgers Asia (OTC Market in the US listed corporation as "WBBA") is Japanese master franchisee of an American hamburger restaurant called Wayback Burgers.

