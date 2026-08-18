NEXTDC Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Australia Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Data Center Services Innovation and Growth

Recognition highlights NEXTDC's leadership in AI-ready digital infrastructure, sustainability-driven innovation, and customer-centric data center services across Australia.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NEXTDC has been recognized with the 2026 Australia Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the data center services industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This highlights NEXTDC's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NEXTDC excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "NEXTDC demonstrates a competitive strategy that is based on the ability to address growing demand and aligns with industry megatrends of sustainability, artificial intelligence, and Edge infrastructure," said Nishchal Khorana, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on infrastructure expansion, digital innovation, sustainability, and customer partnerships, NEXTDC has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-ready capacity, regional and Edge infrastructure, and integrated connectivity have enabled it to scale effectively across Australia while supporting enterprise, government, hyperscale, and technology customers.

Innovation remains central to NEXTDC's approach. Its comprehensive portfolio of data center services, connectivity solutions, and digital infrastructure management capabilities addresses the full spectrum of enterprise and hyperscale requirements. Through initiatives such as its AXON interconnection platform, AI-ready infrastructure, high-density deployment capabilities, and sustainability-focused solutions, NEXTDC delivers the scalability, performance, and flexibility required for next-generation workloads.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan. It reflects the commitment of our people to anticipating what customers will need next and delivering the trusted digital infrastructure that enables them to grow and innovate with confidence," said NEXTDC CEO and Managing Director, Craig Scroggie.

"AI has changed what customers ask of infrastructure. They need density, power and performance at a scale the market has never had to deliver before, and they need it without compromising resilience or sovereignty," he said.

"Anticipating that shift and investing ahead of it is what has driven our growth. Every AI-ready deployment, every advance in high density design, every improvement to how customers interconnect, that is the work that compounds into market leadership. Speed, scale, security, sovereignty and sustainability guide how we invest, innovate and operate, so our customers can move fast on AI without ever having to slow down."

NEXTDC's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By streamlining service delivery through its ONEDC customer engagement platform, enabling self-service capabilities, and maintaining highly resilient infrastructure environments, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding customer base. Its partner-first operating model, ecosystem-driven strategy, and focus on localized support have been instrumental in delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends NEXTDC for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of data center services and driving tangible results at scale. Through strategic investments in sustainable infrastructure, integrated connectivity, and a rapidly expanding national footprint, NEXTDC continues to strengthen Australia's digital infrastructure landscape.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards. Contact us: Start the discussion.

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