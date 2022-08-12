NIDF, Chandigarh University to attempt Guinness World Record

8650 students will form world's largest human image of a Waving National Flag in Sector-16 cricket stadium on August 13

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to mark the 75th Independence Day and to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign envisioned by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Chandigarh University and the NID Foundation will be attempting a Guinness World Record by forming the largest human formation of a waving national flag.

S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University

More than 8650 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges of the UT will gather at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium for this historic attempt, two days before Independence Day, on August 13. Shri Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator and Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs, and Culture, will be the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively.

Sharing details about the event, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chief Patron, NID Foundation, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University said that more than 10 thousand people will gather at the heart of Chandigarh to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

"More than 8650 students from Chandigarh University and other educational institutions of the UT, along with the volunteers of the NID Foundation are going to attempt the World Record by creating the 'World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag' to strengthen 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement with a vision to ignite the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among all of us as a citizen of India," he said.

"The day-long event will also witness cultural activities, and a ceremony to acknowledge and honour the gallant actions and sacrifices of freedom fighters and armed forces personnel. Awards will also be conferred upon people for their exceptional achievements in the fields of arts, education, sports, medicine, public affairs, social service and literature," he said, adding that Chandigarh UT Administration will be providing logistical support in the event.

Apart from this, a massive digital campaign will be launched where the volunteers of NID Foundation will reach out to 1 lakh citizens of Chandigarh to motivate them to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Apart from this, patriotic messages will also be sent to 50000 youth of Chandigarh to give impetus to this campaign, Sandhu informed.

