Nido Home Finance Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited) announces 2.05 times over-subscription of its public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures ('NCDs') aggregating up to ₹ 1,000 million

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nido Home Finance Limited, a leading player in the Housing Finance sector, announces the success of its recent Non Convertible Debenture (NCD) issuance, which was significantly oversubscribed. The issue of non-convertible debentures of face value ₹1000 each ('NCDs'), amounting to ₹ 500 million, with a green shoe option of up to ₹ 500 million, aggregating up to ₹ 1,000 million ('Issue'). The Issue opened on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, and closed on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and was oversubscribed 2.05 times. The NCD aimed to raise funds that will be used for onward lending to home buyers.

This milestone underscores the trust and confidence that investors have placed in the company's robust asset-light business model and long-term growth prospects in the affordable housing space. This issue was Nido's fifth successful public NCD issuance in just the past year and a half. The management at Nido Home Finance remains committed to enhancing stakeholder value in the future by leveraging strategic co-lending partnerships to grow its business and continuing to invest in future-fit capabilities such as tech and analytics.

About Nido Home Finance Limited (formerly known as Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited):

Nido is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company focused on offering secured loan products to suit the needs of individuals, including small ticket loans to our customers in the affordable housing category with 67 branches across the country, a part of the Edelweiss group which is one leading diversified financial services group in India. We offer customers a range of mortgage-related loan products, including: