Nirvana Being launches Spider-Man N95 Masks as Official Mask Merchandise Partners

As everyone is moving through the re-opening phase of the coronavirus pandemic with schools, universities, institutions, offices, etc opening in full capacity after the winter break, the importance of wearing tested and certified N95 Masks could not be of any greater importance than it is right now, as they create a barrier and stop the spread of coronavirus and other communicable diseases. While the country is still recovering from the carnage of the Delta variant, people in multiple states of the country have tested positive for the new Omicron variant, which has shown in recent studies to have a greater impact on children, more so, since they are unvaccinated.

As per CDC guidelines, kids above the age of 2 need to wear a mask. As parents, guardians and wards, one should consciously inculcate masking etiquettes in children in a manner that they would enjoy and understand, since they will be stepping into shared indoor spaces for long durations in the near future.

With the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie releasing on December 16, 2021, Nirvana Being, India's leading clean air solutions company, has launched the coolest N95 Spider-Man masks as the Marvel official mask merchandise partner. With their favourite marvel character, kids will finally be excited to keep their masks on. The N95 Airific and Nirvana Masks by Nirvana Being, are both anti-viral and anti-pollution for an all-round protection, tested and certified by Nelson Labs, USA. With the lowest breathing resistance, they are extremely comfortable to wear for long durations. Also, they are washable and reusable for up to 300-500 hours of usage. In addition, these N95 Spider-Man Masks come with adjustable ear loops and nose strips to give a snug fit, keeping all the safety measures firmly in place, while also looking fun and stylish.

Masks are here to stay for a long time; therefore, one must choose an N95 mask for themselves and their loved ones that is tested & certified, sustainable, wearable, stylish and fun. Step out of home with confidence and send the little super-heroes fully armed to protect themselves with their own shield, a tested and certified N95 Mask, now available with designs of their favourite Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Barbie characters.

Remember, 'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility,' so get the Spider-Man Masks with N95 safety today, because No One is Safe Until Everyone Is Safe!

About Nirvana Being ( www.nirvanabeing.com )

Founded in 2015, the name Nirvana Being has become synonymous with sustainable, scientific and responsible clean air solutions to shield you from harmful pollutants/viruses in the air and allow you to live a healthy life, without compromising your lifestyle. We offer an array of products that protect you everywhere you go- both indoor and outdoor, including specialized N95 masks certified by Nelson Labs, USA with >95% viral filtration efficiency, and air purification and monitoring solutions for homes, cars and centrally conditioned buildings to make clean air more accessible.

