Nissan Selects IPfolio from Clarivate

News provided by

Clarivate Plc

18 Dec, 2025, 13:30 IST

Managing IP with advanced workflow automation technology and leading data

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (Nissan: 7201.T) has selected IPfolio. This intellectual property management software (IPMS) will help Nissan manage and protect its IP more efficiently with advanced workflow automation technology and world-leading data and analytics.

With the implementation of IPfolio, Nissan will establish an IPMS that is scalable for the future by developing workflows customized for operations, enhancing data visibility, and enabling integration with other data sources through an Application Programming Interface (API).

David Curren, Deputy General Manager of Intellectual Property Department, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., said: "To address the increasing importance of intellectual property in the automotive industry, Nissan has selected IPfolio from Clarivate to help modernize and streamline its IP operations. The implementation will enable the Nissan IP team to manage its portfolio with greater control, efficiency, and strategic foresight. We are confident that IPfolio will be a key enabler in our mission to protect our intellectual property and strengthen our competitive position."

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "We are very pleased to support Nissan in transforming the way they manage and protect IP. Blending advanced technologies with decades of IP expertise, our trusted solutions will empower them to elevate IP management, accelerate innovation and mitigate business risk."

About Clarivate 
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:
Jack Wan, Director, External Communications
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Also from this source

Clarivate Presents Cortellis Regulatory AI Assistant to Cut Through Complexity in Safety and Compliance

Clarivate Presents Cortellis Regulatory AI Assistant to Cut Through Complexity in Safety and Compliance

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has launched its Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence AI Assistant. ...
Clarivate Launches Derwent Patent Monitor to Enable Fast and Accurate Decision-making with AI

Clarivate Launches Derwent Patent Monitor to Enable Fast and Accurate Decision-making with AI

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of Derwent Patent Monitor to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics