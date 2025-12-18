Nissan Selects IPfolio from Clarivate

Managing IP with advanced workflow automation technology and leading data

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (Nissan: 7201.T) has selected IPfolio. This intellectual property management software (IPMS) will help Nissan manage and protect its IP more efficiently with advanced workflow automation technology and world-leading data and analytics.

With the implementation of IPfolio, Nissan will establish an IPMS that is scalable for the future by developing workflows customized for operations, enhancing data visibility, and enabling integration with other data sources through an Application Programming Interface (API).

David Curren, Deputy General Manager of Intellectual Property Department, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., said: "To address the increasing importance of intellectual property in the automotive industry, Nissan has selected IPfolio from Clarivate to help modernize and streamline its IP operations. The implementation will enable the Nissan IP team to manage its portfolio with greater control, efficiency, and strategic foresight. We are confident that IPfolio will be a key enabler in our mission to protect our intellectual property and strengthen our competitive position."

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "We are very pleased to support Nissan in transforming the way they manage and protect IP. Blending advanced technologies with decades of IP expertise, our trusted solutions will empower them to elevate IP management, accelerate innovation and mitigate business risk."

