Nityo Infotech Corporation Selects Airigo to Build Custom Infrastructure for AI Solution Development

Emphasizing the transformative potential of the venture, Pradyumn Dalmia, CEO, Airigo, said, "By combining forces with Nityo Corp, we're creating a powerhouse in AI infrastructure. Our solutions will leverage complete accelerated computing stack, from hardware to optimized frameworks, enabling Indian enterprises to fast-track their AI initiatives."

The venture combines Airigo's system integration expertise with Nityo Corp's experience in AI solution development. Airigo's purpose-built AI infrastructure will enable Nityo Corp, a global technology leader with deep expertise in artificial intelligence solutions, to develop innovative AI solutions that are optimised for its Indian customers. The company will gain access to high-performance compute powered by latest-generation GPUs for distributed AI training, with pre-configured development environments featuring advanced computing toolkits and acceleration libraries, MLOps-ready servers with advanced monitoring and orchestration, and AI software stack integration for PyTorch, TensorFlow, and JAX frameworks.

"India stands at the cusp of an AI revolution, and purpose-built infrastructure is the key to unlocking this potential," said Naveen Kumar, CEO, Nityo Corp. "Through this joint venture, we're bringing together Nityo's deep AI expertise and proven capabilities with Airigo's innovative system integration capabilities. Together, we will create purpose-built AI solutions that will significantly reduce time-to-value for enterprise AI initiatives."

According to a NASSCOM-EY report, the Indian AI market is worth $7-10 billion at present and is expected to rise to $22 billion, with a CAGR of 25-35% by 2027. The data center (DC) market in India is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.19%, with servers accounting for 20-25% of overall spending in DC investments. For the Indian market, this translates to a server market that is worth nearly USD 2 billion annually.

However, this growth is dependent on the availability of adequate high-performance processing power in India. The Government of India's astute support for 'Make in India', data sovereignty and requisitioning of funds towards the India AI Mission will help build AI infrastructure in India and accelerate innovations in the field of AI.

Airigo is committed to bridge the AI compute gap in the country with its top-of-the-line, energy efficient server infrastructure builds to meet the demands of a growing Digital India.

About Airigo:

Airigo Multiventures Private Limited (Airigo) stands at the forefront of innovation with its bespoke suite of server and supercomputer solutions, designed to meet the evolving demands of AI and data-centric applications. Specialized hardware, underpinned by the energy-efficient ARMx64 architecture, provides a modular and scalable foundation for businesses to cost-effectively expand their infrastructure. Airigo's cutting-edge and environmentally-conscious platforms empower organizations to unlock the full potential of Generative AI, machine learning, and expansive data processing, ensuring they remain competitive in an ever-changing digital landscape.

