NLB Services invests in IT Industry Leader Jagdish Mitra's industry-first GenAI IP-powered SaaS services venture Humanize

NOIDA, India, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services announced their investment into Humanize, an industry-first GenAI 'Low-Code/No-Code' integrated Industrial SaaS venture by IT industry veteran Jagdish Mitra. NLB Services has invested an undisclosed amount into the technology solutions company, the majority of which will be directed toward scaling technology and R&D, developing the AI platform, creating CoEs, and expanding the workforce.

Sharing his views, Mr. Jagdish Mitra, Founder & CEO of Humanize, said, "Humanize's sole objective is to accelerate time-to-market for enterprises. We do it by harnessing the power of two technology hotspots - AI and SaaS (Low-code/No-code). We strongly believe that the future of technology services will be driven by an AI-led core that delivers business-centric use cases. Our AI IP will drive agility and acceleration and leverage human acumen behind each solution. We have found the right partners with NLB Services in our journey. NLB's global talent acquisition capabilities and expertise in Digital, Analytics, and Infrastructure are well-positioned to establish Humanize as a leader. Within the first five years of operations, we are looking at onboarding 80-100 customers and building an 800-1000 people team. Our revenue mix will significantly shift towards a non-linear model from Year 3 onwards, leveraging our AI platform."

"AI has been at the forefront of every technological conversation over the past decade. However, AI deployment and usability need to gain momentum across industries. Humanize is equipped to redefine this course, and we believe that its platform on an AI-integrated SaaS stack will be a game-changer for digitalizing enterprises. We always believed in the augmented capability of talent and technology. This investment will allow us to expand our service offering portfolio and help us create additional avenues to work with our diverse range of clients globally," added Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services.

While Humanize will offer a sector-agnostic portfolio, it will continue to develop AI-led Industrial SaaS cases, especially across the BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology & Media, and Automotive sectors. "Built on plug-and-play industry use cases on enterprise SaaS stack and powered by GenAI accelerators, our solutions will help enterprises with faster time-to-market by 15-20%. To aid our journey, we will be extensively hiring SaaS experts, full-stack engineers, data scientists, GenAI specialists, & Industry experts," added Mr. Mitra.

Humanize aims to revolutionize the tech industry with a platform integrating CRM, BPM, Data, and ERP with AI. Combining AI with SaaS seeks to disrupt traditional IT services. The company's "services as a software" approach promises a 20% reduction in implementation time through zero-touch design, documentation, testing, and customization. Humanize will offer a comprehensive service portfolio on enterprise SaaS stack addressing various business layers and aims to redefine the industry by focusing on delivering value and business-as-a-service rather than traditional methods with the power of AI.

Headquartered in the USA, Humanize will initially focus on India, the Middle East, the U.S., and the Global Capability Center and, in the long term, explore international markets like Southeast Asia, Germany, the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan. Aligned with the Indian Government's Viksit Bharat Scheme introduced in the Union Budget 2024-2025, Humanize also aims to employ more than 100 interns in its initial years of operation.

The Generative AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40%+ over the next 10 years globally, and the rising demand for generative AI products could add about $280 billion of new software revenue. Humanize is well positioned to capitalize on this market's growing prowess.

About NLB Services

Founded in 2007, NLB Services is one of the fastest-growing global technology and digital talent solutions providers. Our deep understanding of our client needs and rich industry experience back our comprehensive range of technology and digital talent solutions. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, our vast global presence and unyielding customer centricity have enabled us to forge strategic partnerships with leading Fortune 500 companies worldwide. We are a strong team of over 8000 professionals with unparalleled domain depth and digital expertise. To know more, please visit https://www.nlbservices.com/

About Humanize

Humanize is an innovative technology solutions provider specializing in AI and Gen-AI integrated Industrial SaaS solutions. We create industry-centric solutions as plug-and-play platforms built on Enterprise SaaS stacks powered by AI/ GenAI accelerators. Our partner ecosystem and group of companies combined can deliver digital product engineering, analytics, CX, business process services, and talent management solutions across 20+ countries today. We blend advanced technology with core human values like empathy and collaboration to enhance agility, acumen, and acceleration of business evolution. For more information, please visit https://www.humanizetech.ai/

