NMIMS confers degrees to 1,074 engineering and technology management students at main campus in Mumbai

NMIMS felicitated meritorious and top-ranked students for their outstanding academic performance

Faculty and staff were recognised for their contribution to guiding students and for their commitment to excellence in teaching and research

Convocation was attended by 1,074 students from Ph.D., B Tech, MBA Tech, M Tech and MCA programs of engineering schools at Mumbai , Shirpur, Navi Mumbai & Indore.

MUMBAI, India , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS, a Deemed-to-be University, celebrated Convocation Day 2022 of engineering schools of different campuses. This was a two-day convocation ceremony (i.e., 26th and 27th August, 2022). The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Padmashree Deepak Phatak, Professor Emeritus of IIT Bombay on day 1 and Chief Guest Mr. Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO of thyssenkrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd, on Day 2. Nominee of the Hon'ble Chancellor for day 1 was Dr. Jayanti Gandhi while Nominee of the Hon'ble Chancellor Shri Bharat Sanghavi, was present for day 2. The Dais panel also had the Honourable Pro-Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Registrar NMIMS, Dr. H. Ravishankar Kamath and Dean MPSTME, Dr. Alka Mahajan.

The ceremony was attended by a congregation of 1074 students from various streams of Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (Mumbai/ Shirpur) and School of Technology Management & Engineering (Navi Mumbai/ Indore) Ph.D./B Tech/ MBA Tech/ M Tech/MCA.)

The convocation celebrated the accomplishments of both students and faculty. Top performers were awarded medals and certificates across their respective degree programs as a mark of distinction. Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering was earlier awarded with the prestigious Times Education Icon Award as the top engineering institute. These awards are testaments of academic excellence. The top-ranking agencies have also ranked the engineering schools at 135 in the western region and 15 to 20 among the private engineering colleges across the country. The workshops organised by the schools in the past academic year have covered topics such as python programming, data warehousing, industry 4.0, C++ and python programming for students in 12th standard.

Presiding over the memorable event, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, said, "It is my pleasure to welcome you to the graduation ceremony of Mukesh Patel School of Management & Engineering, which is a very significant and important component of SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be University. At NMIMS, we focus on preparing students for the world of Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous (VUCA) by teaching them essential life skills and maintaining excellence in teaching and learning through the Outcome-based education (OBE) process across all programmes to strengthen the learning ecosystem along with several global partnerships with leading universities in the world. NMIMS has emerged as the most credible institution in the higher learning sector. You can proudly say that you are alumni of an NAAC-accredited institution with category 1 autonomous status, which has been granted to only 30 in the country out of 1,000+ universities. MPSTME is ABET-accredited, while our management school is accredited by the AASCB. This is the highest accreditation given to the world's top five institutions. Today marks the beginning of a success-filled and proud journey towards your future goals."

On the first day of the convocation ceremony, Padmashree Deepak Phatak, Professor, Emeritus of IIT Bombay, in his address mentioned, "It is essential for people in this century to continue their education throughout their lives. Staying updated with current technology requires a certain type of commitment to your education. Industrial academia has been trying to come together to design what I call micro modules. The secret to my personal success is to do the exact opposite. Education aims to develop great professionals, sensitive citizens, and great human beings. I wish you all success in your professional endeavours in the future."

Speaking at the Convocation ceremony on 27th August 2022, Mr. Vivek Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO of thyssenkrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd., stated, "I am delighted to be a part of this wonderful celebration today. I would like to extend my congratulations to all the students who are graduating today and who have received various awards as well. Graduating today is a wonderful time for you because you are joining an economy, a story that is vibrant and will remain vibrant in the future. Set bold aspirations for yourself for the next five years, and set goals to reach them. A positive attitude, a bold vision, a dream, and believing in yourself and striving to achieve it are essential. Your mantra for success will be to learn, to be empathetic, and to be curious."

NMIMS engineering schools have achieved long standing success in their mission to provide excellence by ensuring a dynamically developing curriculum so as to produce Industry ready students at the end of their programmes. The students have access to the best practical exposure and the latest technologies.

The Engineering students of NMIMS were motivated to make small efforts every day in order to achieve greater success in their future endeavours.

About NMIMS

Established in 1981, NMIMS is recognised today as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members and ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university with the aim to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with A+ (CGPA of 3.59.)

