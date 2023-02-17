NMIMS Deemed-to-be University and Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences, Germany Join Hands for Thane Belapur Industrial Estate Modernization Project

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS Balwant Sheth School of Architecture (BSSA) and Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences (HKA), Germany, presented a pilot study for the Redevelopment of the Thane Belapur Industrial Estate, conducted jointly and to be carried out as a full-scale research and implementation project by the two universities coming together to share expert knowledge and specialisations in the field of urban development and infrastructure.

NMIMS is dedicated to the betterment of society and strives to play a big role in nation building through its initiatives and projects. With the world facing increasing environmental challenges, it has never been more important to find sustainable solutions that will make our planet a better place for generations to come. This project aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and is a demonstration of the commitment of both institutions to creating a more sustainable future.

The event was attended by Dr. Frank Mentrup, Lord Mayor of the City of Karlsruhe, who led the delegation, Shri. Bipin Shah, President, Thane Belapur Industries Association, Shri. Amit Sheth, Hon. Secretary, Managing Committee of SVKM, Shri. Nayan Patel, Committee member of SVKM, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor SVKM's NMIMS, Dr. Ashish Daptardar, Registrar, SVKM's NMIMS, Dr. Kaiwan Mehta, Dean, Balwant Sheth School of Architecture, Dr. Alka Mahajan, Dean, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, Ms. Meena Saxena, Director Department of International Linkages, Mr. Murad Futehally, Coordinator of this project and other dignitaries from both the Institutes. Dr Jan Riel of HKA joined the event virtually and made a presentation online.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, while calling the occasion a momentous one, took the opportunity to talk about the NMIMS' growth and achievements over the years. He said, "Our logo symbolises the characteristic, values and achievements of NMIMS over the years and we have been at the forefront in the field of education. SVKM, which was founded in 1934 as a not-for-profit charitable trust, has been an inspiration for all of us and NMIMS has consistently aimed to provide students with a comprehensive education that goes beyond just the physical and intellectual aspects, to also include ethical development. Our commitment to education has earned us several prestigious recognitions like the A+ NAAC accreditation, Category I University status, the AACSB accreditation for the School of Business Management and the ABET accreditation for five of our programs of engineering school. We celebrate this partnership with Karlsruhe and congratulate the students who have worked on the project. I look forward to more such meaningful collaborations."

The project, spearheaded by a team of motivated students and faculty of NMIMS' Balwant Sheth School of Architecture (BSSA) and Hochschule Karlsruhe, aims to modernise the Thane Belapur Industrial Estate in India and develop a scalable and transferable strategy for redeveloping existing industrial areas. The case study of Rabale industrial zone in the Thane-Belapur Industrial Belt will be used to understand the current status of industries, infrastructure and environment, and to develop an action plan for the future. Thane Belapur Industries Association and the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be collaborating with these two institutes

The project focuses on the key areas of waste management, water management, energy, mobility, environment, and ecology, with specific outcomes aimed at reducing congestion, upgrading infrastructure, and promoting industrial activity integrating environment friendly practices. Discussions with industries and experts will help to understand their needs and to evaluate potential industries for the region's future growth, with a focus on industries requiring high-skilled manpower, export-oriented industries, non-polluting industries and industries serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Frank Mentrup, Lord Mayor of the City of Karlsruhe, said, "The collaboration between the two universities and nations is a testament to the power of international cooperation and exchange. With student exchange programs, shared projects, and a strong bond between our two institutions, we have the foundation to create real, lasting change. By efficiently utilising innovative technologies and processes, we can create the necessary impact and reach our desired goals. This project is not just about industrial transformation, but about shaping a better future for our people and the world. Let's work together to make the world a better place, through sustainability, friendship, and mutual progress."

Shri. Amit Sheth, Hon. Secretary, Managing Committee of SVKM, thanking everyone present at event, said, "There can be no greater achievement than to have the greatest mind of academia from the two continents come together with industry to try and solve real life problems. We are keen to grow this relationship and I desire that the faculty and students of NMIMS collaborate more and more not only with Karlsruhe University but also with other Universities across Germany."

The preliminary studies coupled with stakeholder meetings and discussions, along with student thesis work, the team is geared to move ahead in full cooperation to conduct detailed surveys, studies, and analysis of the Industrial Estate towards implementing a redevelopment and modernization plan. The plan includes studies and interventions in the areas of Waste Management, Mobility, Efficient Energy management, and the development of Healthy and Green Public Spaces.

