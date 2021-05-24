NMIMS Dhule Invites Applications for Common Entrance Tests - NMIMS-NPAT and NMIMS-LAT - for Commerce & Law Programs

NMIMS-NPAT is the entrance examination for commerce courses, B.B.A. and B.Com. (Hons.)

NMIMS-LAT allows aspirants to enroll for B.B.A., LLB. (Hons.)

DHULE, India, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS Deemed to be University, one of India's leading academic institutions, invites applications for common entrance tests, for admission to the commerce and law undergraduate programs at its Dhule campus. NMIMS-NPAT (National Test for Programs After Twelfth) is the common entrance test for undergraduate programs, B.B.A. and B.Com (Hons.), while NMIMS-LAT (Law Aptitude Test) facilitates entry to B.B.A., LL.B.(Hons.).

The online exams will be conducted at exam centers across India on 27th June, 2nd July, and 4th July. In the case of NMIMS-NPAT and NMIMS-LAT, candidates can take two attempts at the test. The best of the two scores will be considered for admission purposes.

Commenting on the merits of the programs, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "At NMIMS, our mission is to prepare our students as lifelong learners through an empowering academic ecosystem, quality teaching, and thoughtful mentoring. We have some of India's most eminent faculty to guide our students through a carefully-designed curriculum. What distinguishes NMIMS Dhule from other institutions is our industry partnership model. The industry is part of our institutional governance, from student selection to curriculum design and faculty research. This multifaceted relationship has helped to ensure that our programs remain relevant and practical."

Speaking about the campus, Dr. K. B. Patil, Director, NMIMS Dhule, further added, "Established in 2018, the Dhule campus is the most recent feather in NMIMS' cap, and has been quick in leaving its imprint on the educational landscape of the country. Located on the Mumbai-Agra highway, the campus is spread over 33 acres of land, and is well connected to prominent business hubs. The seven-storey, fully air-conditioned campus is equipped with all state-of-the-art facilities. The world-class infrastructure provides students with the right tools and environment for learning, facilitated by expert academicians."

PROGRAM DETAILS

Exam: NMIMS-NPAT 2021

Courses: B.B.A. and B.Com (Hons.)

Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent exam from a recognised board from any stream with a minimum aggregate of 60%.

Link to apply: http://www.nmimsnpat.in





Exam: NMIMS-LAT 2021

Courses: B.B.A., LLB. (Hons.)

Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent exam from a recognised board from any stream with a minimum aggregate of 50%.

Link to apply: http://www.nmimslat.in/

For more information, go to https://www.nmims.edu/dhulecampus

About NMIMS Dhule:

Dhule Campus is the most recent initiative of SVKM's NMIMS which started functioning in July 2018 with the School of Commerce and degree programs in B.B.A and B.Com (Hons.) In the next 2-3 years, various other schools will be initiated for graduate and post-graduate programs in finance, management, law, science, and technology etc. Dhule campus is being developed on the Mumbai-Agra highway near a famous Gurudwara and is spread over 33 acres of land with world-class facilities. From the academic year 2019-20, Dhule campus will have hostel facilities for boys and girls as well as a staff residence. We will soon have a seven-storey University building, fully air-conditioned, equipped with all the state-of-art infrastructure facilities. Care is being taken to develop the Dhule campus at par with all other campuses in all aspects.

About SVKM's NMIMS University:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognised as a globally-reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17,000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: www.nmims.edu

Follow us on:

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS