NMIMS invites alumni to showcase innovative and contemporary Tech based business concepts developed by MBA Tech students at 'Concept Show - 2022'

MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Deemed-to-be University, an academic institute with a legacy of 41 years, organized the unique event 'Concept Show – 2022', for students to showcase their innovative, contemporary, and extra-ordinary Technology based business concepts. These include product innovations, service innovations and some could be novel business models.

The one-day event was organized by NMIMS University's Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering between 4.30 PM to 8.30 PM on Tuesday, 29th March 2022 at the 4th Floor, NMIMS University, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The event was unique in nature as the MBA Tech students exhibited innovative and contemporary business ideas in presence of all Indian corporate including executive senior alumni; working in the industry to evaluate the concepts in various segments. In all, 180 projects were showcased, judged by about 60 Alumni and industry executives, besides faculty members from different domains.

"This event provides a platform to the students to transcend their horizons, and design innovative solutions to the pain points in society, using their Technical skills, Design thinking skills and finally develop a blue ocean strategy to take their 'offering' to the market. They explore and experiment with Entrepreneurship to form revolutionary business models. Depending upon the concepts and ideas, the college will encourage Indian corporations to convert them into a start-up and look at possible funding. Also, we will be encouraged to get patented the concepts, if found really unique," said Dr Anuja Agarwal, Associate Dean, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, NMIMS.

"For evaluating the students on the quality of output, we are inviting experts from industry, alumni as well as our faculty members to visit the Concept Show-2022. This would give the students a first-hand understanding of contemporary thought and a reality check," said Dr Abhishek Kumar Sinha, Incharge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, NMIMS.

These innovative projects and prototypes are conceptualized by the students covering a vast range of emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automation, 3-D Printing, NFT, Mobile Application, E-Commerce Application, Data Analytics and other emerging technologies.

Students have shown their inventive skills in solar energy, electric vehicles, Covid – precautions and preventions, developing products for people with special abilities, stress prediction, Waste management, Products in the space of Agri Tech and Fin Tech etc. which is bound to attract entrepreneurs to transform into full-fledged business concepts.

About MPSTME

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering was established in the year 2006 under the aegis of NMIMS as one of its constituent Schools. MPSTME was essentially established to serve the need of creating an innovative and integrated space for technology education interspersed with sound management practices that converged with changing industry as well as societal needs. The vision was to match the emerging demands in the field by creating holistically trained engineers possessing sound technical expertise as well as a vision to integrate their knowledge into creating technology that serves the changing needs of the present world. MPSTME building today, with its state-of-the-art labs and world-class infrastructure, stands a live testimony to the steady realization of this vision.

About SVKM's NMIMS University

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools, more than 17,000 full time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

For media queries. please contact:

Prose Integrated

Ms Afrin Khan

M: +91 9136984744

E:[email protected]

Ms Dimple Pania

M: +91 8976785216

E:[email protected]

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS