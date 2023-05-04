NMIMS MPSTME Alumni Dr. Saloni Gandhi wins ETHR World Emerging Leader Award 2023

MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) alumni, Dr. Saloni Gandhi, Senior Manager at Sony Pictures Networks India, has been honoured with the prestigious Emerging Leader Award by ETHR World, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Employer Branding, Internal Communications, and Leadership Engagement and Amplification. The ETHR World Emerging Leader Award celebrates industry's top performers who have exhibited exceptional leadership, innovative thinking, and a commitment to driving positive change. This year's winners were announced after a rigorous selection process involving hundreds of applications from across the country.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Saloni Gandhi, said, "I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive the Emerging Leader Award from ETHR World. I believe that success is not a solitary pursuit, but rather a collaborative effort that requires the support of a community to empower individuals to reach their full potential. This recognition serves to reinforce my conviction that genuine success stems from teamwork and collective effort. As a proud alumnus of NMIMS MPSTME, I can confidently attest that this institution is dedicated to preparing its students for leadership roles in the future. With its exceptional pedagogy, state-of-the-art facilities, innovative curriculum, and experienced faculty, students are equipped with the essential skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their chosen fields. The institution's emphasis on experiential learning and industry-relevant projects also provides students with practical insights into their fields of study, which gives them an edge in the competitive job market. I am proud to be an alumnus of NMIMS MPSTME and grateful for the solid foundation it has provided me in achieving this recognition."

Dr. Gandhi's exceptional ability to lead, inspire, and motivate her team to achieve their goals has set her apart as an emerging leader in the industry. As the Senior Manager of Employer Branding, Internal Communications & Leadership Engagement and Amplification at Sony Pictures Networks India, her innovative approach to building a strong employer brand and fostering a culture of communication and collaboration has earned her widespread recognition and respect. Dr. Gandhi's win is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and visionary leadership.

The MPSTME community is proud of Dr. Gandhi's achievements and congratulates her on this well-deserved recognition. We are confident that she will continue to be a trailblazer in the industry and inspire the next generation of emerging leaders.

