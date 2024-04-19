NMIMS Navi Mumbai School of Management Conducts Grand Convocation 2024: Honours Milestones and Achievements

NAVI MUMBAI, India, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai School of Management held the Convocation 2024 on 15th April 2024 for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) 2022-2024 batch. A total of 169 students were conferred their MBA degrees on this momentous occasion.

Mr. Ashish Mehrotra, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, Northern Arc Capital Limited, Mumbai and Mr. Sankar Chakraborti, Managing Director & CEO, Acuité Ratings & Research Ltd, Mumbai, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour, respectively.

Mr. Bharat M. Sanghvi, Trustee & Nominee of Hon'ble Chancellor, NMIMS Deemed to be University, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar- Pro-Vice Chancellor & Nominee of Vice-Chancellor; Mr. Ashish Apte- Controller of Examinations & Nominee of the Registrar, Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya- Director, SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus; Dr Nitin Balwani- Associate Dean, School of Management and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

On this occasion, Mr. Bharat M Sanghvi presided over the ceremony and conferred the degrees to the new graduates along with Mr. Ashish Mehrotra, Mr. Sankar Chakraborti and Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar. Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya conducted a thorough review of the School of Management, NMIMS Navi Mumbai campus for 2023-24. Commemorating the memorable occasion, Mr. Ashish Mehrotra and Mr. Sankar Chakraborti, delivered gracious convocation addresses amidst dignitaries, faculty and enthusiastic students.

In his speech, Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya highlighted the achievements of School of Management. NMIMS firmly believes in inclusion, as is evident, the school recording an impressive gender ratio this year with 48% female and 52% male graduates and students in the batch coming from around 21 states & union territories.

Meanwhile, vindicating NMIMS' motto of creating employable students, the campus conducted a highly successful placement programme. Dr. Bhattacharya said, "Out of the total batch strength of 169, 156 registered for placements and 132, i.e., 85% of the registered students have been placed as on date. Leading organisations have recruited our students. And, some of these companies have been coming time and again to pick up our students, that speaks volumes about our students' excellence and consistent performance in the industry." The average CTC offered stands at Rs 12.95 Lac and highest CTC at Rs 20.97 Lakhs (as on date).

Research has always been an integral part of NMIMS Navi Mumbai. The faculty members in the school had significant publications in reputed journals, including ABDC A*, A, B, C, Scopus, and WoS Indexed journals. Case study conference was also conducted for the first time in the school at NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus.

Addressing the students on the monumental occasion, Mr. Ashish Mehrotra said, "Today, you stand at the brink of a new chapter in your life. This is a great year to pass out from the Indian perspective as it going through a major socio-economic change. The world is looking at India for its growth and resilience and we are confident that in the next 3 years, we will be a $ 5 trillion economy. I believe your future is intertwined with that of our nation. Meanwhile, many of you will be moving out of the sheltered environment of your college to a world full of challenges and ups and downs. I am sure the training, knowledge and value systems you have acquired at NMIMS will hold you in good stead to face the challenges. May you grow up to provide effective leadership to the next generation. As you move into your professional journeys, I would urge you to focus on some key areas – having a growth mindset, navigating both personal and professional journeys, continuous learning and most importantly, upholding leadership values."

Gleaned from his own experiences in the corporate world, Mr. Sankar Chakraborti shared some tips new graduates must follow and said, "In your new journey, you should be careful about certain things as you become a part of the corporate rat race. Take charge of your mental health; sleep well -7 to 8 hours of sleep should not be compromised, and take good physical care by eating well. The soft skills you will require will be getting along with other people and building lasting relationships. Secondly, show grit in the face of uncertainties in a fast-evolving and dynamic world rather than quitting!"

Students' Achievements:

Students of this batch participated in the prestigious CAPSIM Business Simulation International Competition, securing top position in India and 5th position globally, competing with the candidates from well-known Universities of countries like: Australia, Canada, China, England, Hong Kong, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, USA etc. This accomplishment of our students highlights & reinforces standing of our School, fostering business leaders, capable of thriving in the dynamic global business milieu. Names of these students (who have competed so well, under the mentorship of Dr. Nitin Balwani, Associate Dean), are: Sanjana Bhagtani, Sarthak Kumar, and Somya Kothari.

Awards for Academic Excellence to the students:

1st Rank (Gold Medal): Shresti Ande.

2nd Rank (Silver Medal): Chinmay Pandharipande and Zeal Purohit.

3rd Rank (Bronze Medal): Bhavik Kariya

The Best Overall Student Award was given to: Saurabh Kharwandikar

Awards for faculty members:

The award for Best Faculty- Multicampus Program Coordination (MPC) to: Dr Manjari Srivastava.

The award for Best Faculty - Research Output to: Dr Krunal K Punjani

The award for Best Faculty - Teaching Excellence to: Dr Ritu Srivastava

Dr. Shubhasheesh Bhattacharya congratulated the new graduates and wished them well for their future endeavours by saying, "At the institute, we have always maintained a culture of openness and encourage discussions on important issues to develop good practices in the institute. As our students step into their professional journeys, with the training acquired at the school, they will be well-equipped to become great leaders with the ability to effect positive change, making their alma mater proud. I would like to conclude with my quote which could be helpful to the students in the long run – 'Honesty and truthfulness is nutrition to our soul… it helps to keep our head high and conscience clear."

About NMIMS Navi Mumbai School of Management

There are more than 5500 management institutes offering post graduate courses in management across India. Yet not even a handful figure in the Global Top 200 B-school ranking. The SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus is an absolute exception. SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus ranks among the top ten Business Schools in our country and this has been the legacy of this Premium Management Institute for decades.

NMIMS has over the last 35 years grown from a management institute offering a single product namely MBA education to a Deemed to be University offering multiple products through separate schools in Business Management, Pharmacy, Technology Management & Engineering, Hospitality, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Economics and Law. In addition to recognising seeing the need for specialist schools in varied disciplines at the headquarters in Mumbai, the parent body has also responded to the felt need for centres of excellence across the country, thereby widening the base of quality higher education. It is with this objective that we set up campuses at Shirpur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Navi Mumbai and Dhule. SVKM's NMIMS has established its Navi Mumbai campus to develop students into global organizational leaders who can create wealth for their organizations. The new campus at Navi Mumbai offers MBA. The admission process for the MBA is through the "NMAT" by GMAC examination followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

The SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus is located in a natural scenic serene environment which provides an ideal atmosphere for pursuing higher education programs in management away from the noise and pollution of a metro city. SVKM's NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus provides an idyllic environment to engage in learning and the unique distinction of gaining ringside insight to metropolitan corporate dynamics against a budding and emerging business hub.

