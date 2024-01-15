NMIMS NPAT - One Exam, Countless Opportunities

Registrations are now open for the NMIMS National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT)

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students in today's times are looking beyond traditional programs when it comes to pursuing higher education. There is an increasing demand for unorthodox, contemporary and multidisciplinary programs among students. For those wanting to make a mark in diverse academic fields, NMIMS-NPAT 2024 – the official entrance test for admissions to myriad undergraduate programs offered by NMIMS - is the key to exploring and succeeding.

Registrations are now open for this single examination, which opens doors to promising programs spanning Commerce, Economics, Liberal Arts, Branding and Advertising, Family Business Management & Entrepreneurship, and International Business for students who have passed the 12th standard. In other words, NMIMS-NPAT is an opportunity for aspiring students to explore different academic avenues and prepare for flourishing careers in their chosen fields, as job opportunities for these programs are manifold.

School of Commerce (SOC):

The Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce has been ranked 1st Best College for its BBA program by Education World India. It is ranked 1st among the Top 10 list of emerging BBA departments in India and 2nd in the Top 10 list of colleges in 2023 by India Today. The school is ranked 2nd as per the OPEN Magazine Rankings. School of Commerce offers 4-year full-time programs in BBA (Hons), B. Com (Hons.) and B.Sc. Finance (Hons) domains.

School of Economics (SOE):

The school offers a 4-year B.Sc. (Economics) program with Economics, Finance, and Business Management electives at its Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru campuses. The school has been ranked the 3rd best in the Top 10 emerging Arts colleges by India Today MDRA Rankings 2023.

School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA):

The school offers a 3-year flagship BBA program in Branding and Advertising at its Mumbai campus. It helps students develop insights and skills in launching, building, and managing brands and businesses.

Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts (JDSOLA):

It offers a 4-year Bachelor of Arts B.A. (Hons.) Liberal Arts program for students at its Mumbai campus. The program has 7 key specialisation areas: Literary and Cultural Studies; Psychology and Behaviour Studies; Social and Political Studies; Economics and Governance; Communication and Media; and Marketing & Entrepreneurship and Humanities.

Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (PDSE&FBM) (SBM's Initiative):

The school offers a 3-year Bachelor in Business Administration (Marketing Management) program focusing on business management with a special focus on new-age marketing skills like digital marketing, market research & analysis, omnichannel management, sales & distribution and neuromarketing. PDSE&FBM is ranked 96th 'Best Entrepreneurship' Masters Worldwide by Eduniversal and is the only programme mentioned in the McKinsey Report, 'The Power of Many: Realising the Socio-Economic Potential of Entrepreneurs in the 21st Century', released at the G-20 Young Entrepreneurs Summit in Paris. The school is accredited by the prestigious AACSB.

NMIMS Centre for International Studies (CIS):

CIS, in association with Kingston University, London, offers a 3-year Dual Degree program in Business Administration. It is a 2+1 pathway program with two initial years in the NMIMS CIS Mumbai campus offering BBA - International Business and the final year in London offers BBA-Hons. NMIMS CIS has a 24*7 Learning Resource Centre, cutting-edge infrastructure, strong industry connections, innovative pedagogy, and Agile Project Management Certification. CIS believes in nurturing the growth of our students. Thus, value-added programs are an integral part of the holistic development of the students. It aims to provide students an opportunity to learn and enlarge their inter-disciplinary skills, making them globally employable.

Selection Process:

Step 1: Register on https://nmimsnpat.in/ , fill in all the details in Step1 and Submit

Step 2: Verify your account

Step 3: Fill the application form by clicking on the 'edit' button at the top

Step 4: Complete the form & press submit

Step 5: Pay the application fee and complete the process

Note- Students will be provided with an exit option after 3 years. A student pursuing a 3-year degree will not be eligible for Hons. Degree. Students who are interested in pursuing a four-year Hons. degree have to indicate their preference at the end of the 2nd year of the three-year program.

About NMIMS

Circa 1981, Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) established the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) to meet the burgeoning demand for Management Education across the nation. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956 and Category-I in Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018 by UGC/MHRD. With a legacy of 42 years, Narsee Nonjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has grown to be not only one of the Top 10 B-Schools in India but also emerged as a multi- disciplinary and multi-centric University with eight campuses at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The University has seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business Management, Engineering and Technology Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding and Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition to the seventeen constituent Schools, the University also has 13 Centres of Excellence. Today, NMIMS stands as the academic hub of choice, attracting over 26,000 full-time students and employing more than 850 full-time faculty members. This vibrant academic community continues to thrive and contribute significantly to India's educational landscape.