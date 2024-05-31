NMIMS School of Business Management Appoints Dr. Justin Paul as the New Dean and Provost

MUMBAI, India, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NMIMS Deemed University Mumbai announces the appointment of Dr. Justin Paul as the new Dean of the School of Business Management and Provost of Management Education. A distinguished scholar and a globally renowned academic, Dr. Paul will bring a wealth of experience and an extraordinary academic track record to the new role.

Speaking about the appointment, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, said, "Dr. Justin Paul brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role. With three Ph.D. degrees and an Honorary Doctorate Degree, Dr. Paul's academic credentials are impressive. He has served as a full-time Professor of Marketing and International Business at esteemed institutions like the University of Puerto Rico. He has held visiting professorships at universities in the USA and the UK. As the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Consumer Studies, Dr. Paul has made significant contributions to the field of consumer research. His prolific publication record includes authoring/co-authoring several well-known books and over 200 articles in top journals. Dr Paul is renowned for introducing innovative frameworks in branding, internationalisation, marketing, and organisational problem-solving. His global impact is evident through his extensive teaching engagements and keynote speeches at universities and conferences worldwide. Dr. Paul's editorial roles with prestigious journals further demonstrate his influence in academia."

Sharing his enthusiasm about joining NMIMS SBM, Dr. Paul stated, "I am honoured to become a part of the School of Business Management at NMIMS. As an institution, it has consistently shown excellence in management education, and the school's recent achievement of soaring to the 83rd Rank, globally, in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) Ranking 2023 reflects its commitment to academic excellence and innovation. I look forward to working with the talented faculty at NMIMS SBM and the students, to continue this tradition and elevate its global standing. It will be my ardent endeavour to drive the institution towards greater achievements, ensuring that its graduates are well-equipped to face the competitive world with confidence and expertise."

The School of Business Management (SBM) of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed to be University (as per UGC Norms), one of India's premier business schools is situated in Mumbai — the financial hub and nerve centre of the country. Apart from offering diverse cutting-edge programs for students, it also offers executive education programs for professionals. A dynamic curriculum designed in conjunction with academics and industry practitioners, provides them with the opportunities to master new skills and explore varied perspectives, through case method as its chief pedagogical tool, to bring to the classroom real-world business scenarios, SBM has an abundance of intellectual capital in the form of faculty members who are renowned in their respective fields and are committed to creating a dynamic learning environment.

Social sensitivity is the credo at SBM, where students are sensitized to respond to the changing social realities through the development and application of knowledge for creating a sustainable society.

