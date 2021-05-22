NMIMS School of Business Management Invites Applications for MBA (Part-Time)

The two-year program offers dual specialization, with majors in Marketing, Finance and Operations, and minors in Human Resources and Data Analytics

MUMBAI, India, May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-beUniversity, one of India's leading educational institutions with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, invites applications for MBA (Part-Time) at School of Business Management (SBM), Mumbai. Specifically designed for working executives seeking to upgrade their qualifications and enhance their professional expertise, the two-year part-time program offers dual specialization, with majors in Marketing, Finance and Operations, and minor specialisations in Data Analytics and Human Resources. Aspirants are provided three batch options, to facilitate a flexible schedule, with weekdays (Monday to Friday), weekend 1 (Friday to Sunday) and weekend 2 (Saturday-Sunday) batches. The last date to register for the program is 31st May 2021.

To be eligible for admission to the program, an applicant must be a graduate, in any discipline, from a recognised university. They must also have a minimum of 2 years full-time work experience in an executive or supervisory capacity, after completion of graduation and up to the date of the written test or personal interview. Candidates, who have obtained their degree through part-time or distance learning courses, correspondence courses, externally, or open school from a recognized university, are also eligible to apply.

Interested candidates can submit their applications at https://sbm.nmims.edu/mba-parttime. Selected candidates will be required to appear for a virtual written test and personal interview. Aspirants who have a valid GMAT score of 600 and above, or a valid NMAT score of 200 and above, are exempted from the written test.

Prof. Pradeep Pai, Chairperson, MBA (Part-Time), School of Business Management, said, "Our part-time MBA differs from distance learning programs in that it is a full-time contact program, designed keeping the needs of working professionals at the core. We offer students dual specialization through a selection of industry-oriented major and minor subjects, and equip them for a dynamic business world through rigorous classroom teaching and extensive industry exposure. Our curriculum is updated regularly to ensure that our students receive the best and the most current education. We also provide them training on Bloomberg terminals, leading up to a certification, and integrated learning through simulations. To strengthen their industry connect and knowledge, we organize industry conclaves for our students, and they also gain access to our vast network of 23,000+ alumni."

NMIMS' School of Business Management, Mumbai, is accredited by AACSB International, and is ranked 20th in the country by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

About NMIMS' SBM:

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed to-be-University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and excellent placement program. NMIMS which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various such published surveys.

Website: https://sbm.nmims.edu/

About SVKM's NMIMS:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education.

Website: https://www.nmims.edu/

