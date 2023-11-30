NMIMS SoBA's 'Ad-mire Ad fest 2.0' Showcases Emerging Talent in Filmmaking and Marketing

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA) organised 'Ad-mire Ad fest 2.0' - a remarkable show of talent on 27th November 2023 in its Mumbai campus. The event was graced by prominent actress Ms. Mini Mathur as the Chief Guest and by actor Mr. Prit Kamani as Guest of Honour.

Seventy-two teams from top advertising and film schools across Mumbai participated in the event. Each team consisted of 7 to 8 participants. The participant schools, along with SoBA, included, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Delhi University, Godavari Institute of Management and Resarch, Usha Pravin Gandhi College and Whistling Woods International. Thus the Ad-mire Ad fest not only provides a stage for creative expression but also fosters collaborative competition and benchmarking opportunities between students across different colleges. Dr. Kiran Desai, In-charge Associate Dean, NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising, asserted that "We at NMIMS SoBA are committed to pushing the bars of excellence in branding and advertising in academia and thought leadership."

The event was divided into three exhilarating competitions - a 'Short Filmmaking' competition for students of the 1st year; a 'Music Video Making' competition for 2nd year students, and an 'Art Filmmaking' competition for 3rd year students. The competition aimed to promote the various skills of advertising and filmmaking among aspiring students, including copywriting, brainstorming, ideation, pre-production, post-production, editing and much more.

The competition was judged by an expert panel consisting Veteran Filmmaker Mr. Ravi Deep, renowned animation and VFX artist Prof. Nitin Nigde and social media influencer Ms. Safiya Shaikh.

A total of 16 awards were presented in the event across categories such as, Best Script Writing, Best Film (Ad-film and Short film), Best Music Video, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Storyboard and Best Direction. The top 5 films were screened for the attendees and garnered a positive response. The winning teams at the event included, from categories across the three years as follows: From Third Year - Best Ad Film – Manyavar Mohey, Best Cinematography – Mr. Devansh Agarwal & Team for Himalayas Wet Wipes Ad Film, Best Editing – Times of India (Mr. Vyshnav & Ms. Ashwathy Nair), Best Script – Mr. Rahul

Ambegaonkar & Team for Parker Pen Ad Film, Best Direction – Mr. Mikhail Rodricks & Mr. Aditya Kumar for Manyavar Mohey. From Second Year – Best Editing – Jo Bhi Main, Best Cinematography – Guantanamo, Best Story – Ishq Risk and Muskane Jhoothi Hai and Muskane Jhoothi Hai, Best Music Video – Ishq Risk, Best Original music Award – Tere Saath. From First Year – Best Editing – Escape to Matrix (Mr. Shivam Sundriyal, Mr. Divyansh Bhadada, Mr. Pakshal Mehta, and Mr. Ujval Aggarwal), Best Cinematography – Reality Bites, Best Direction – Silen Shadows, Best Story – FIVE (Ms. Mannat Kapoor and Ms. Dhruvi Vaishnav), Best Film – Help/Line.

The gala event also witnessed a mesmerising musical performance named 'JHELUM' which was put together by clubs of SoBA - Zephyr, Lehrein, and SaReDrama. Moreover, the audience was entertained with 2 acclaimed short films produced by SoBA students who participated in the 'International Storytelling Competition' held in Bulgaria, one of which won the Best Film Award at the event.

'Ad-mire Ad fest' is one of the leading events organised by the School of Branding and Advertising. Every year, the event witnesses huge participation and is graced by eminent faculty members from art schools and well-known personalities from the filmmaking and advertising industry. The festival provides participants with a unique platform to showcase their cinematic and branding expertise in front of industry professionals. Moreover, keen attendees also get to interact with industry experts and expand their knowledge.

Signifying the event's success, in the previous edition of the competition held last year, two short films produced by SoBA students were selected as ad films by prominent brands. One of the films went on to secure a cash price of INR 45,000 offered by a noted perfume brand.

Speaking about the event, Chief Guest Ms. Mini Mathur said, "The 'Ad-mire Ad fest' is a brilliant platform for aspiring filmmakers and marketing professionals. It is a praiseworthy initiative by NMIMS SoBA to provide a real-world experience to young aspirants and unearth exceptional talent every year."

Speaking about the event, Guest of Honour Mr. Prit Kamani said, "From organising and participating at college festivals to being a guest of honour at one of the most prestigious institution feels amazing. I am a Hindi film hero and my job isn't just about acting it's about spreading joy and winning hearts. I love my audience and nothing makes than meeting and interacting with them. Students showcased a musical and it was really impressive. Looking forward to working with this lot of budding talent."

Acknowledging the event's success and thanking the esteemed Chief Guest and Guest of Honour for gracing the occasion, Dr. Kiran Desai, In-Charge Assistant Professor, NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising, said, "The success of Admire Ad fest in its second year signifies our commitment towards creative skillset development. We thank Ms. Mini Mathur and Mr. Prit Kamani for gracing the event and inspiring all the attendees and participants. It is the school's endeavour to encourage our students to explore innovative concepts and narratives with powerful storytelling. The AD-MIRE Ad fest is a showcase of young talent, innovation and creativity in filmmaking at SoBA."

About SVKM's NMIMS School of Branding And Advertising

The NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA) was established with the Vision of empowering tomorrow's brand builders and advertisers. It is among the firsts and top ranked institutions in the country that provides a specialised undergraduate degree in branding and advertising under support of the parent trust i.e., SVKM who are in forefront of providing quality education for more than 80 years.

The NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA) is a new-age college located in Mumbai that provides a unique course specialised in branding and advertising which focuses on learning through pragmatic application of theoretical concepts.

Our flagship course specialized in Branding and Advertising helps students understand its importance, how it impacts the business world, and how to implement it effectively in their organisation. NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA) believes in making things simple, through its cutting-edge training curriculum and a blend of interactive learning sessions, the school helps students to get a clear picture of what 'branding' means, how it is important for businesses and more.

NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA) is changing the way branding and advertising is done. Our faculty from top national and global institutes and industries educate, inform, and inspire the leaders who are meeting the advertising world's complex challenges, advancing business practice, and driving economic growth.