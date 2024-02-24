NMTronics India Pvt. Ltd. and IIT Kanpur introduce the "NMTronics Center of Excellence for Electronics Manufacturing & Skills Development" in IITK Campus aimed at promoting accessibility to cutting-edge electronics manufacturing technologies

KANPUR, India, Feb. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NMTronics India Pvt. Ltd., a frontrunner in end-to-end electronic manufacturing solutions, and the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) proudly unveiled the "NMTronics Center of Excellence for Electronics Manufacturing & Skills Development" in IIT Kanpur campus today, marking a significant leap forward in industry-academia collaboration. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to fostering industry-education partnerships and delivering unparalleled value to its customers.

MoU signed between IIT Kanpur and NMTronics India Pvt. Limited on 23 February 2024, symbolizes a new era of collaboration between industry and academia. This center will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology with fully automated SMT Line. The center aims to propel groundbreaking research, technological advancements, and skill development initiatives in electronic manufacturing through IIT Kanpur learning & development program. IITK and NMTronics will initiate a joint certification program for industry professionals for skill development, and NPI (New Product Introduction) site for startups and small businesses.

Mr. Soni Saran Singh, Founder, CEO and Managing Director of NMTronics India Pvt. Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the establishment of the "NMTronics Center of Excellence for Electronics Manufacturing & Skills Development" in IITK Campus. This initiative highlights our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and creating value for our customers. By partnering with IIT Kanpur, we are harnessing the collective expertise of academia and industry to fuel technological advancements and shape the future of the electronic industry."

Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, emphasized the significance of the collaboration with NMTronics for establishing the Center of Excellence (CoE) for Electronics Manufacturing and skills development in IITK, and said "This partnership represents a landmark initiative in fostering collaboration between academia and industry. It provides a platform for joint research, knowledge exchange, and skill enhancement, fostering an environment conducive to innovation and technological breakthroughs. This partnership with NMTronics exemplifies IIT Kanpur's commitment to driving socio-economic development through cutting-edge research and industry collaboration. We are grateful to NMTronics India Pvt. Ltd for their generous contribution in instituting the center and look forward to a successful endeavour".

Prof. Kantesh Balani, Dean of Resources and Alumni, IIT Kanpur said "IIT Kanpur appreciates the generous support and progressive approach of NMTronics in promoting Electronics Manufacturing and Skills Development. This Center will promote strong industry-academia engagement and will play a pivotal role in manpower training with current industry practices for electronic industry."

The "NMTronics Center of Excellence for Electronics Manufacturing and Skills Development" is expected to be operational by August 2024 in IITK Campus and will support IITK's course curriculum, provide advanced certification programs for industry professionals, along with a technically adept and cost-effective new product introduction (NPI) site. This site will also assist development in semiconductor technologies, embedded systems, IoT, and AI, translating manufacturing concepts into tangible reality.

As part of its commitment to promoting research and innovation, NMTronics India Pvt. Ltd. will provide technical expertise, and access to its state-of-the-art facilities for collaborative projects with IIT Kanpur. This partnership is positioned to establish an innovation-friendly ecosystem, fostering the development of cutting-edge technologies with real-world applications.

NMTronics India Pvt. Ltd. stands at the forefront of electronics manufacturing solutions, providing an extensive array of products and services within the realm of factory automation and electronics manufacturing. NMTronics is steadfast in its commitment to delivering pioneering solutions tailored to meet the dynamic requirements of the electronics industry.

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur was established in 1959 and declared to be an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India through an Act of Parliament. IIT Kanpur is best known for the highest standard of education in science and engineering and for seminal R&D contributions over the years. The institute has a sprawling lush green campus spread over 1055 acres with a large pool of academic and research resources spanning across 19 departments, 25 centers and 3 interdisciplinary programs in engineering, science, design, humanities, and management disciplines with more than 570 full-time faculty members and approximately 9,000 students.

