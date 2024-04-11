Nomiso, a boutique engineering and technology consulting company, challenges status quo with 'Co-engineering Excellence'

DENVER and HYDERABAD, India, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomiso announces its refreshed brand promise of 'Co-engineering Excellence.' After completing three years of operations, the company has reinvented itself with a sharp focus on revolutionizing the industry by disrupting the traditional and inefficient ways of software development.

"With Co-engineering Excellence, we are bringing our collaborative approach to innovation at the forefront," said Anil Jain, CEO. "At Nomiso, we co-own our clients' business problems to minimize the time between ideation and execution. We don't just deliver technology solutions; we forge strategic partnerships, guiding our clients through their transformative journeys," added Anil.

Nomiso's collaborative approach marks a significant shift from industry practices of outsourcing solutions to innovating together. Their product-thinking mindset and deep domain expertise place them in a unique position to help businesses transition toward modern software development practices.

With more businesses looking to adopt AI technologies, Nomiso is helping its clients accelerate their AI transformation journeys with in-house talent and expertise. "AI is the future of software development, and we aim to help our clients not only adopt and build robust AI foundations but maximize their returns from investments," said Co-founder and Chairman, Phani Kolaraja. "In a tech and AI-dominated era, staying ahead demands lightning speed. Traditional methods like outsourcing or adding staff fall short in today's enterprise landscape. Nomiso's steadfast dedication to co-engineering and Product thinking changes the game, helping clients narrow the gap between ideas and execution," emphasized Phani.

Operating in Media, OTT, Telco, Fintech, and other tech-enabled sectors, their go-to-market (GTM) strategy has been instrumental in solving key business challenges. They've become reliable and trusted partners for their clients in delivering tangible results consistently.

"Enterprises are looking to engage with partners who have their skin in the game, and at Nomiso, this is what drives us toward excellence. We collaborate with our clients across the journey from ideation to realization, and that has held us in good stead all these years," said Phani.

For more information on Nomiso, please visit nomiso.io .

About Nomiso

Nomiso is a software co-engineering company that partners with its clients in solving complex business problems with technology. Their problem-solving approach and product-thinking mindset helps businesses create differentiated solutions at speed and scale to drive enhanced value outcomes.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383991/Nomiso_Logo.jpg