Non-Invasive medical instruments for pain relief with no side effects launched by OSKA India

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OSKA Wellness, a global player in the non-drug invasive pain management devices, has launched its PEMF (Pulsed-Electromagnetic-Field-Therapy) technology-enabled products, 'OSKA Pulse' in India. OSKA India is the first enabler of this breakthrough technology in the country. These devices will help people suffering from muscular pain, lower back pain, joints pain, knee pain, etc. to have a more active life. OSKA Pulse is a non-invasive product that offers pain relief that is safe, effective, affordable without medication and zero side effects.

OSKA Wellness, based out of San Diego, United States of America, is committed to developing technology-driven health and wellness products that assist individuals in living more active lives with less pain. It offers a wide range of products based on PEMF. PEMF or Pulsed-Electromagnetic-Field-Therapy is a new-age technology that uses low EMF frequencies to treat pain at a cellular level instead of just masking the symptoms. With nearly 15 years of research on PEMF by the R&D team, a wide range of products have been created within the OSKA portfolio. This range of products will make life easier for Indian consumers who are suffering from acute or chronic musculoskeletal issues with technology-enabled alternative remedies.

"OSKA pulse uses PEMF technology, has proven its efficiency in terms of pain reduction and improvement in functional movements along with exercises in Patients having lower back pain, scapular dysfunction and calf muscle pull. Its very compact, handy and user friendly. Neither gel, nor electrodes required," said Mrs Esther Been Samuel, Consultant Physiotherapist, Med Labs Diagnostics, Bangalore.

Chinmaya Muralidhar, Head of Strategy and an alumnus of IIMB, commented, "OSKA is a product of the future. The amount of research on this product is massive and PEMF is one of the leading technologies that helped in curing pain and other related ailments. It has been proved in many cases and Most people report a decrease in pain within a week of usage. What makes it even better is its completely drug-free and has zero-proven side effects. At present we are conducting clinical studies to understand the additional applications of it to maximise its usage."

He further said, "We are trying to help people live more active lives with less pain. We want to make drug-free technology available, accessible and affordable to everyone struggling with pain as they seek to reclaim their lives-and our wearable, tech-driven OSKA Pulse device is that alternative."

"While alternative technology is commonly used in doctors' offices worldwide and is demonstrated in thousands of clinical studies to work at the source of pain and provide relief, OSKA Pulse is the first device to make it available at an accessible price for the home and personal use. OSKA Pulse has no side effects, is non- invasive, lightweight, portable, shareable, and provides safe, effective and affordable access to pain relief - all without medication," added Chinmaya.

About OSKA

OSKA Wellness is a Global player in the Non-Drug invasive Pain Management Devices based out of San Diego, USA.

Nearly 15 years of research on PEMF (Pulsed-Electromagnetic-Field-Therapy) by the R&D Team led to the conception of a range of products within OSKA's Portfolio.

PEMF or Pulsed-Electromagnetic-Field-Therapy is a new age technology which uses low EMF frequencies in order to treat pain at a cellular level instead of just masking the symptoms. We at Oska have Achieved this through what we call STP( Sequential Treatment Programming) where the frequencies emitted by OSKA devices mimic a set of frequencies in a precise sequence emitted naturally by the body.

https://www.oska.in/

